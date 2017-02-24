Man In Mexico Claims He Found Rat In Cold Drink Bottle. His Video Has Gone Viral

A video of a man, claiming to have found a dead rat in his bottle of cold drink, has gone insanely viral all over social media. In his video, Erick Dixon, a resident of San Pedro Garza Garcia, Mexico, shows the dead rodent floating inside the bottle. The video has stirred quite the storm on Facebook, what with some swearing off the cold drink and many others calling the video fake. Since being shared on February 19, Mr Dixon's video has collected over 6.1 million views on the social networking site.The video is recorded in Spanish, however, it isn't difficult to guess what Mr Dixon is trying to convey in it. It shows him opening the bottle and slowly draining the liquid inside it into a sink. Once the bottle is almost-empty, you can see the tiny rat inside it. Eww... Even though you know what to expect once the bottle is drained, it's not easy seeing Mr Dixon's furry find."Look at this, something is appearing now. I don't know if you can see it, but this is a rat, inside a Coke bottle," Mr Dixon says in the video according to Mirror . He also reportedly insists that the bottle is brand new."This is the mouse that invaded my Coke. If you drink Coke, please check it before drinking it," he further says in the video according to Mirror Mr Dixon's 'find' makes for quite a disgusting sight but not everyone is convinced the video is what he claims it to be.The comments on the video are mostly in Spanish but it's not hard to read the translation on Facebook.Several people have claimed that the bottle should have made a hissing sound when opened. Another commenter wonders why the bottle was opened before it was reported to a company official. Others have pointed at the soft drink company's quality and standards to say the video seems staged.There are also those who say they will no longer consume the cold drink because of this video. Many have also tagged their friends and/or shared the 'nauseated face' emoticon.We cannot verify the authenticity of the video but take a look at it below.What do you make of this video? Tell us using the comments section below.