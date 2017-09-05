Man Finds Python In Basement. You Won't Believe What He Does Next Not many would do what he did

For most people, finding a snake in your house would make for a traumatic experience. It wouldn't be unexpected for many to freak out, get scared and even find ways to get rid of the scary intruder. However, for one Canadian man, the experience somewhat posed an opportunity for him to have a pet. Yes, a Calgary resident found a python in his basement and decided to give it a home and a name - T. Swift.Facebook user Peter Quebec-Stacey posted pictures on Facebook showing his new pet. "So after finding a snake in our basement yesterday I've gotten him a new home and it looks like it's here to stay," he says on the social networking site. "Meet T. Swift everyone," he adds.His pictures, six in all, show the snake first in a cardboard box and then in a special glass enclosure especially meant for it.Mr Quebec-Stacey told Calgary Herald that he and his roommate were first shocked to find the reptile but eventually fell in love with it. They realized the snake was domesticated and even consulted a vet before trying to find the snake's owner."After going through all the crazy things of figuring out what she was and what to do with her, we just both kind of fell in love with her," he told Calgary Herald , adding "I just felt bad for her - it must have been terrifying for her."Many on Facebook have praised Mr Quebec-Stacey for his act."Ball pythons are sweet heart and I love the name lol," says one Facebook user. "Way to take care of this snake! Some people would have killed it as they are scared of them! Hats off to you for stepping up and taking care of it. Buying it a cage, heat pad or light which ever, and making sure it has a nice home instead of a laundry room!" says another.Click for more trending news