Man Films A Snake, Watches It Slither Right Into His House

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: May 03, 2017 11:25 IST
The snake can be seen slithering into the house

New Delhi:  Something unfortunate happened recently to a Reddit user who was filming a snake around his property instead of, you know, getting rid of it. A Reddit user who goes by the name JRM2 uploaded a video one day ago of a snake slithering around his house. The 55-seconds long video follows the snake around as the Redditor films it on his phone camera. Towards the end of the video, the snake can be seen going behind a ladder as JRM2 loses sight of it. However, within seconds, the video pans to the tail-end of the snake entering the house.

"Ohh that's bad," the Redditor can be heard saying, summing it up appropriately.

Watch the video below:



Luckily for him, other Redditors soon identified the snake as a non-venomous rat snake. "That was a rat snake. He's harmless although if he bites you, you will bleed a little and get a cut. You don't have a snake problem," wrote one Reddit user in response to the video.

Well, we hope it ends well for JRM2.

