Man Falls Sick On Top Of 300-Foot-Tall Bell Tower. Chopper Rescue Follows

The dramatic video of the rescue that took place on Saturday morning have now emerged on social media. The video shows the coast guard chopper hovering just above the tower and with the help of emergency crew below, airlifting the man to an ambulance waiting nearby.
Incredible moment #Coastguard helicopter rescues unwell man from top of @WorcCathedral@HWFire#trainingmattershttps://t.co/ItQ7QEpRWjpic.twitter.com/6JaQyGTLHM— Maritime&Coastguard (@MCA_media) July 3, 2017
The cathedral on their official Twitter handle thanked emergency services for rescuing the man along with a photo of the daring rescue.
Thanks to @HWFireWorcs@HWFireDroitwich@HWFireMalvern and Helicopter crew for the rescue @WorcCathedral tower top pic.twitter.com/1DRyvUhk1a— Worcester Cathedral (@WorcCathedral) July 1, 2017
Reacting on the rescue, the winch-man of the chopper said, 'This was a very unique rescue, but fairly straight forward once we arrived on scene."
"The Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service and the West Midlands Ambulance Service had done a fantastic job to make the casualty comfortable and had prepared him for winching before we had arrived. Obviously the tall spires presented a hazard to the helicopter but our main concern was making sure the Cathedral wasn't affected by the downdraft of the helicopter - which can sometimes be very strong. Thankfully, we were able to get to the casualty very quickly and winch him on board in a matter of minutes," he added.
