Man Dangles Upside Down From Hot Air Balloon. Moments Later, It Crashes

The over-two-minute video shows a hot air balloon colliding with another balloon shortly after lift off because of a sudden gust of wind. The first balloon manages to gain height but the other one tilts dangerously close to the ground. The basket crashes on the ground forcing the pilot to tumble out and hang upside down for nearly 15-20 seconds. The pilot pulls a string to release air from the balloon. As the balloon hits the ground, he lets go.
More people were inside the basket while its pilot dangled from it, as reported by The Weather Network.
The pilot was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The people on the balloon were eventually rescued.
Click for more trending news