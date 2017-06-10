Man Dangles Upside Down From Hot Air Balloon. Moments Later, It Crashes

The pilot was taken to hospital with minor injuries

Offbeat | | Updated: June 10, 2017 17:52 IST
17 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Man Dangles Upside Down From Hot Air Balloon. Moments Later, It Crashes

The video was taken by an onlooker who had come to watch the hot air balloon launch

An onlooker recorded the moment a hot air balloon was caught in a gust of wind leaving its pilot dangling upside down. The terrifying video was taken at the hot air balloon launch in Illinois in US on Friday.

The over-two-minute video shows a hot air balloon colliding with another balloon shortly after lift off because of a sudden gust of wind. The first balloon manages to gain height but the other one tilts dangerously close to the ground. The basket crashes on the ground forcing the pilot to tumble out and hang upside down for nearly 15-20 seconds. The pilot pulls a string to release air from the balloon. As the balloon hits the ground, he lets go.
 
 
 


More people were inside the basket while its pilot dangled from it, as reported by The Weather Network.

The pilot was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The people on the balloon were eventually rescued.

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

17 Shares
ALSO READ7th Pay Commission: Revised Allowances Likely From July, Says Report
caught on camerahot air balloon accidentIllinois hot air balloon

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ICC Champions Trophy ScheduleLive Cricket ScoreOnePlus 5 Price in IndiaBehen Hogi TeriThe MummyRaabta

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................