Man Crawls Into Hole To Pull Out Huge Mud Crab. A Million Views So Far Australian wildlife enthusiast Beau Greaves goes to extreme lengths to pull out the huge mud crab

Share EMAIL PRINT Australian wildlife enthusiast Beau Greaves with the mud crab he caught.



"Been bitten twice, nearly lost a finger and been close to having my wrist crushed, but I guess the more you do it the better you get at it," he says in his Facebook post.



The video shows him crawling inside a hole to pull the crab out using a trick involving a stick. He even explains the process he follows so others can try it too.





Along with the million views, the video has also collected over 12,000 views and more than 8,400 shares since June 26.



"A good way to get crabs," says one Facebook user on the video. "Love it how your hat stayed on the whole time. That is gold," says another.



Click for more





An Australian wildlife enthusiast's video showing him crawling into a hole and retrieving a giant mud crab has been watched over a million times on Facebook. The video shows Queensland resident Beau Greaves going to extreme lengths to pull out the huge mud crab."Been bitten twice, nearly lost a finger and been close to having my wrist crushed, but I guess the more you do it the better you get at it," he says in his Facebook post.The video shows him crawling inside a hole to pull the crab out using a trick involving a stick. He even explains the process he follows so others can try it too.Along with the million views, the video has also collected over 12,000 views and more than 8,400 shares since June 26."A good way to get crabs," says one Facebook user on the video. "Love it how your hat stayed on the whole time. That is gold," says another.Click for more trending news