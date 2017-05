#WATCH Man cooks an egg on the road in Titalgarh(Odisha) to show the intense heat wave in the area pic.twitter.com/yPJFQOl1Kz - ANI (@ANI_news) May 19, 2017

Even as Odisha is experiencing an intense heat wave with temperatures touching 45 degree Celsius in some places, a man took to cooking an egg on the road to demonstrate just how bad the situation is. In a video released by ANI, an unidentified man in Titlagarh, Odisha, can be seen breaking an egg into a pan placed on the road and waiting until the heat cooks it - no stove, no oven needed. The omelette is ready to eat in under a minute.MeT officials have reported that the temperatures in Titlagarh have touched a scorching 45.5 degree Celsius, second only to 45.7 degree Celsius in Balangir.The video has been retweeted over 500 times with many expressing disbelief.Click for more trending news