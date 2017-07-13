Malala Yousafzai Turns 20. Celebrates With Bumper Cars And Cotton Candy

But she did take some time off to have fun as she enjoyed her last day as a teenager with some of the girls at an amusement park.
Spending my 20th birthday with girls in Kurdistan / Iraq. Read more https://t.co/fzLOmkv9aY & follow @MalalaFund for updates. #GirlPowerTrippic.twitter.com/G4hW3YFPab— Malala (@Malala) July 12, 2017
Malala spent her birthday in Iraq sharing cotton candy and riding the ferris wheel with girls forced out of school by violence in Mosul and other towns. She arrived just as the government declared victory in Mosul. "Fighting in the streets may be over, but our fight for girls continues," she says. #girlpowertrip (: @malinfezehai) Link in bio.
She even shared this fun GIF on her Twitter profile.
While the young activist enjoyed her time at the amusement park, social media chimed in with birthday wishes including a tweet from her father featuring a beautiful birthday note from Malala's mother Toor Pekai Yousafzai.
On my last night as a teenager, I bumped into my new friends in Iraq. pic.twitter.com/4RfSBhoyUE— Malala (@Malala) July 12, 2017
The former first family of US also wished her among others.
A beautiful card from Malala's mother, Toor Pekai. Happy birthday to @malala! pic.twitter.com/dJIEFJuR1Q— Ziauddin Yousafzai (@ZiauddinY) July 12, 2017
Happy birthday, @Malala! https://t.co/PjdpWQm1Vtpic.twitter.com/52XQd5Ss2Y— The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) July 12, 2017
I know you are tired of hearing this, but you inspire me, thank you. happy birthday. God bless you and your family.— Ernesto Berrios (@ErnestoBerrios2) July 12, 2017
happy birthday malala!! she's grown up to be such an amazing and inspiring person and of course still continues to be one.— mel (@autmnstories) July 12, 2017
Just last week, Malala Yousafzai made her debut on Twitter and gained over 100,000 followers in 30 minutes. A week later, she has nearly 800,000 of them.
Today, in 1997, a heroine was born. She fights every day for every girl to allow them to fly higher. Happy Birthday to invincible @Malala— Giada loves Ari (@giiadaxj) July 12, 2017
