Malala Yousafzai Turns 20. Celebrates With Bumper Cars And Cotton Candy

Malala Yousafzai is currently in Iraq as part of her Girl Power Trip

Offbeat | | Updated: July 13, 2017 12:45 IST
Malala Yousafzai met university students in Arbil, Iraq on the eve of her birthday

Activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai turned 20 on Wednesday. And even on her big day, she continued her fight for education of girls around the world. As part of her Girl Power Trip, Malala met some girls who were forced out of school because of the ongoing ISIS crisis in Iraq. Before her trip, the activist invited girls from across the globe to send in postcards detailing the problems they face in their respective countries while trying to stay in school. She received postcards from 52 countries. Now, months before she begins college, Malala is touring the world to meet some of the girls who wrote in.
 But she did take some time off to have fun as she enjoyed her last day as a teenager with some of the girls at an amusement park.
 

She even shared this fun GIF on her Twitter profile.
 While the young activist enjoyed her time at the amusement park, social media chimed in with birthday wishes including a tweet from her father featuring a beautiful birthday note from Malala's mother Toor Pekai Yousafzai.
 The former first family of US also wished her among others.
 Just last week, Malala Yousafzai made her debut on Twitter and gained over 100,000 followers in 30 minutes. A week later, she has nearly 800,000 of them.

