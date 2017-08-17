Malala Gets Accepted To Oxford. JK Rowling, Others Tweet Congratulations

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: August 17, 2017 16:37 IST
Malala tweeted that she is excited about going to Oxford.

In a tweet shared about 3 hours ago, Malala Yousafzai revealed that she had been accepted into Oxford. The youngest-ever Nobel laureate will be studying Philosophy, Politics and Economics at the prestigious university in the UK. She also revealed that she is excited about going to Oxford. "So excited to go to Oxford!! Well done to all A-level students --- the hardest year. Best wishes for life ahead!" wrote the 20-year-old, who, in 2012, was nearly killed by the Taliban in Pakistan for campaigning for girls' right to education.
 
Malala's tweet has already been liked over 50,000 times and has received a flood of congratulatory messages, including one from the Harry Potter author JK Rowling.
 
Many others also congratulated her
 
Malala's father also tweeted to thank people for their messages
 
Malala had earlier described her interview at Oxford as one of the hardest interviews of her life.

