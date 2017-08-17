Malala Gets Accepted To Oxford. JK Rowling, Others Tweet Congratulations

So excited to go to Oxford!! Well done to all A-level students - the hardest year. Best wishes for life ahead! pic.twitter.com/miIwK6fNSf- Malala (@Malala) August 17, 2017
Malala's tweet has already been liked over 50,000 times and has received a flood of congratulatory messages, including one from the Harry Potter author JK Rowling.
Congratulations, Malala! X- J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 17, 2017
Many others also congratulated her
Congratulations!!!!- Aseefa B Zardari (@AseefaBZ) August 17, 2017
Welcome to @lmhoxford, Malala! https://t.co/npVlfvgqwu- alan rusbridger (@arusbridger) August 17, 2017
Congratulations!- Douglas Booth (@DouglasBooth) August 17, 2017
Good for you. You'll have a wonderful time. Congratulations.- Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) August 17, 2017
Congrats, and best of luck! Remember to read as much as you can, do what your professors say, and also: to have a lot of fun :)- Hilde Restad (@hilderestad) August 17, 2017
Malala's father also tweeted to thank people for their messages
Thank you so much- Ziauddin Yousafzai (@ZiauddinY) August 17, 2017
Malala had earlier described her interview at Oxford as one of the hardest interviews of her life.
