Malala Gets Accepted To Oxford. JK Rowling, Others Tweet Congratulations

So excited to go to Oxford!! Well done to all A-level students - the hardest year. Best wishes for life ahead! pic.twitter.com/miIwK6fNSf - Malala (@Malala) August 17, 2017

Congratulations, Malala! X - J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 17, 2017

Congratulations!!!! - Aseefa B Zardari (@AseefaBZ) August 17, 2017

Congratulations! - Douglas Booth (@DouglasBooth) August 17, 2017

Good for you. You'll have a wonderful time. Congratulations. - Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) August 17, 2017

Congrats, and best of luck! Remember to read as much as you can, do what your professors say, and also: to have a lot of fun :) - Hilde Restad (@hilderestad) August 17, 2017

Thank you so much - Ziauddin Yousafzai (@ZiauddinY) August 17, 2017

In a tweet shared about 3 hours ago, Malala Yousafzai revealed that she had been accepted into Oxford. The youngest-ever Nobel laureate will be studying Philosophy, Politics and Economics at the prestigious university in the UK. She also revealed that she is excited about going to Oxford. "So excited to go to Oxford!! Well done to all A-level students --- the hardest year. Best wishes for life ahead!" wrote the 20-year-old, who, in 2012, was nearly killed by the Taliban in Pakistan for campaigning for girls' right to education.Malala's tweet has already been liked over 50,000 times and has received a flood of congratulatory messages, including one from the Harry Potter author JK Rowling.Many others also congratulated herMalala's father also tweeted to thank people for their messagesMalala had earlier described her interview at Oxford as one of the hardest interviews of her life.Click for more trending news