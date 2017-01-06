Malaika Arora Shares Poignant Post After The Bengaluru Incident. It's Viral

Highlights Malaika Arora has expressed outrage over the mass molestation of women She shared a note on women's safety and victim-blaming on Instagram The note was first shared by Facebook user Darshan Mondkar on January 3

In an Instagram post with a plain black image, actor Malaika Arora has expressed her outrage over the mass molestation of women in Bengaluru by sharing a poignant note on women's safety and victim-blaming. The note was first shared by Facebook user Darshan Mondkar amid an outcry over the attack on women in India's IT city on New Year's Eve."So, I went out with my girlfriends to party on the crowded streets of a Metropolitan city, they came out in large numbers and molested us...... But my safety is my responsibility so..." says the post.The note also refers to the attack on women at a pub in Mangalore in 2009, and the December 16 gang-rape and murder of a young student, dubbed Nirbhaya, in a moving bus - an incident that jolted India."The next time I went to a discotheque, it was enclosed and had bouncers, they came into the place and beat us up and ripped our clothes off.......But my safety is my responsibility so.... I went to a movie with a Male friend for company, they pushed me into a bus and shoved an iron rod inside my privates.......But my safety is my responsibility, so......" says the note.It goes on to list several other instances of assault on women and ends with: "I am that Indian Woman who can excel at sports, win medals for the Country, join the Army, become a CEO, go to the outer space and be the talk of the world.....only if I can come out of this bathroom......But my safety is my responsibility, so...."Malaika Arora is the latest to express anger at the Bengaluru incident after other celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Farhan Akhtar.Since being shared yesterday, Malaika's post has received over 23,000 'likes' and hundreds of comments on Instagram.Mr Mondkar's post, shared on January 3, also won praise on Facebook with over 1,200 reactions and almost 1,000 shares.