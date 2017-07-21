London Set To Banish Winter Blues With Biggest Ever Light Show Lumiere London 2018 will take place between January 18 - 21 in what Mayor Sadiq Khan says will be a chance for people across the world to see London in "a new light."

Lumiere London 2018 will take place between January 18 - 21 London: More than 40 installations are to light up London in one of the biggest ever light shows, Mayor Sadiq Khan announced on Thursday.



Streets, buildings and public spaces will be illuminated during the Lumiere London festival which is expected to attract millions of visitors to the British capital next January.



The event takes place between January 18 - 21 in what Mr Khan says will be a chance for people across the world to see London in "a new light."



More than 40 British and international artists will transform London and offer new perspectives on the capital's iconic architecture, streets and landmarks.



Building on the phenomenal success of Lumiere London 2016, festival destinations will include King's Cross, London's West End, including Carnaby, Regent Street, Oxford Circus, Leicester Square, Mayfair, Piccadilly, St James's, Fitzrovia and Westminster.



Works will be exhibited on both sides of the River Thames, with Covent Garden, Victoria, South Bank and Waterloo added as new destinations for 2018.



"Lumiere London 2018 will be bigger, brighter and bolder than ever before, with even more areas of the city involved and even more people expected to visit this incredible festival," said Mr Khan.



"Lumiere London 2018 shows that London is open to people from across the world and open to creativity and ideas, and open for business," he added. "There's no better way to banish the January blues - so get ready to take to the streets and marvel at a dazzling array of incredible artwork and installations."



Lumiere London in 2016 attracted more than 1.3 million visitors to London at a time when the city is usually quiet following the Christmas break.



