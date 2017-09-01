Love Pandas? This Video Is Just For You "I could watch this forever and not get tired of it," says one Facebook user on the video.

Who doesn't love a good panda video? From playing with each other, to falling around, to even troubling and clinging to their nannies, videos of pandas make a major part of the Internet extremely happy. The newest thing people love to watch is a panda eating bamboo and looking like it has no care in the world. And this video offers nothing else.Shared by Shanghaiist on Facebook, the video is four minutes long and simply shows a panda eating away all the bamboo it fancies. And what's more amazing is that netizens seem to love the video and can't help but watch the whole video.Since being posted some 17 hours before writing this, the video has collected over 3.6 lakh views, some 13,000 reactions and more than 4,400 shares. Chances are you'll love watching this panda too."I could watch this forever and not get tired of it," says one Facebook user on the video. "I find this strangely calming," says another."I don't know why this is so satisfying," says one commenter on the video. "It's strangely enjoyable to watch," says another.Click for more trending news