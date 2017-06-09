Lord Buckethead, Mr Fish Finger And Elmo Were Candidates In UK Elections

Lord Buckethead took on British Prime Minister Theresa May in her constituency of Maidenhead

Folks, the Brits have Elmo, Boss Hogg, and Trash Can Darth Vader as candidates. They never get to make fun of our elections again. pic.twitter.com/Sic6x2EeFa — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 9, 2017

Am I the only American baffled by the British election? When will they announce the PM? Who's Lord Buckethead? Why is Elmo on stage? #GE2017 — The Moderate Man (@TheModerateMan) June 9, 2017

HEY AMERICANS, this is British politics. Elmo, Lord Bucketed and a fish finger challenged our PM and a major party leader. #ge2017 — Joshua Zitser (@mrjoshz) June 9, 2017

Still confused about British politics. Shouldn't Lord Buckethead run for the House of Lords instead of the House of Commons? #GE2017https://t.co/u3MfnwRC4T — Jan Schneider (@janschne1der) June 9, 2017

I'll never not love about the fact Britain makes its most powerful politician run against Elmo and a man with a bucket on his head pic.twitter.com/eVfiHhkacF — Freddie Campion (@FreddieCampion) June 9, 2017

Morning! No, you didn't dream it. I stood on a stage with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. (And I did a dab). #anewdawnhasbrokenpic.twitter.com/Qj4Gk2Fqzi — Lord Buckethead (@LordBuckethead) June 9, 2017

Bobby Smith is protesting about fathers' rights outside the polling station where Theresa May will vote. Turns out Elmo is his mum Sheila pic.twitter.com/XcY3zOZDbQ — Sam Lister (@sam_lister_) June 8, 2017

Howling Laud Hope from the Monster Raving Loony Party has arrived at #Maidenhead#GE2017pic.twitter.com/i0IKmufdqu — Gemma Davidson (@gemdavidson23) June 8, 2017

Mr FishFinger is the hero this country needs, true hero. pic.twitter.com/Op1M4XsKRG — Alex Taylor (@AlexTaylor_8) June 9, 2017

As it stands there's a fair chance the Queen might have to ask me to form a Government...#GE2017 - Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 9, 2017

My message to the people of the UK: Don't worry, I've got this.#GE2017pic.twitter.com/aFl8wEjMgW — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 9, 2017