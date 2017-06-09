Lord Buckethead, Mr Fish Finger And Elmo Were Candidates In UK Elections

Spoiler alert: They didn't win.

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: June 09, 2017 19:06 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Lord Buckethead, Mr Fish Finger And Elmo Were Candidates In UK Elections

Lord Buckethead took on British Prime Minister Theresa May in her constituency of Maidenhead

British Prime Minister Theresa May was up for re-election in her constituency of Maidenhead on Thursday. She retained her seat but lost a few votes to some rather unusual opponents: Lord Buckethead, Howling "Laud" Hope of the Monster Raving Loony Party and Bobby "Elmo" Smith. And, no, we're not making any of this up. Take a look at the line up of colourful characters sharing the stage with Britain's Prime Minister:
 

Twitter was really confused:
   

And, in case you're wondering, yes, people voted for them. Lord Buckethead won a surprising 249 votes (a record, he claims). The Official Raving Monster Loony Party won 119 votes. And three people voted for Bobby "Elmo" Smith.
 

But who are these colourful characters?

On Twitter, Lord Buckethead describes himself as an "Intergalactic space lord, running to be an independent Member of Parliament for Maidenhead. Enjoys planet-conquering, dominating inferior species, and Lovejoy." His real name is not known.

He even dabbed while on stage with the British PM.
 

Interestingly, a candidate called Lord Buckethead took on Margaret Thatcher in 1987, and John Major in 1992.

"Elmo," also known as Bobby Smith, is a father's rights campaigner. He was dressed as the loveable Sesame Street character. While he was campaigning, however, his mother would don the costume. According to reports, the significance of Elmo is that the letters represent his four daughters' names. 
 

Howling "Laud" Hope is leader of the Monster Raving Loony Party - one of the UK's smallest - and perhaps strangest - political parties.
 

Mr Fish Finger reportedly raised money for his political campaign via crowdfunding after an Internet poll found people would prefer a fish finger to Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron as prime minister. According to reports, he even legally changed his name. 
 

While the general election results resulted in a hung parliament, to be honest, it seems like Larry, the rescue cat who lives at 10 Downing Street, may be the real winner:
  

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

2 Shares
ALSO READPunjab Village Attacks Drug Dealer, Chops Off Hand And Foot, He Dies
ukelection2017Theresa MayLord Bucketheadbritish elections 2017

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ICC Champions Trophy ScheduleLive Cricket ScoreOnePlus 5 Price in IndiaBehen Hogi TeriThe MummyRaabta

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................