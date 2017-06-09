Lord Buckethead, Mr Fish Finger And Elmo Were Candidates In UK Elections

Folks, the Brits have Elmo, Boss Hogg, and Trash Can Darth Vader as candidates. They never get to make fun of our elections again. pic.twitter.com/Sic6x2EeFa— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 9, 2017
Twitter was really confused:
Am I the only American baffled by the British election? When will they announce the PM? Who's Lord Buckethead? Why is Elmo on stage? #GE2017— The Moderate Man (@TheModerateMan) June 9, 2017
HEY AMERICANS, this is British politics. Elmo, Lord Bucketed and a fish finger challenged our PM and a major party leader. #ge2017— Joshua Zitser (@mrjoshz) June 9, 2017
Still confused about British politics. Shouldn't Lord Buckethead run for the House of Lords instead of the House of Commons? #GE2017https://t.co/u3MfnwRC4T— Jan Schneider (@janschne1der) June 9, 2017
And, in case you're wondering, yes, people voted for them. Lord Buckethead won a surprising 249 votes (a record, he claims). The Official Raving Monster Loony Party won 119 votes. And three people voted for Bobby "Elmo" Smith.
I'll never not love about the fact Britain makes its most powerful politician run against Elmo and a man with a bucket on his head pic.twitter.com/eVfiHhkacF— Freddie Campion (@FreddieCampion) June 9, 2017
But who are these colourful characters?
On Twitter, Lord Buckethead describes himself as an "Intergalactic space lord, running to be an independent Member of Parliament for Maidenhead. Enjoys planet-conquering, dominating inferior species, and Lovejoy." His real name is not known.
He even dabbed while on stage with the British PM.
Morning! No, you didn't dream it. I stood on a stage with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. (And I did a dab). #anewdawnhasbrokenpic.twitter.com/Qj4Gk2Fqzi— Lord Buckethead (@LordBuckethead) June 9, 2017
Interestingly, a candidate called Lord Buckethead took on Margaret Thatcher in 1987, and John Major in 1992.
"Elmo," also known as Bobby Smith, is a father's rights campaigner. He was dressed as the loveable Sesame Street character. While he was campaigning, however, his mother would don the costume. According to reports, the significance of Elmo is that the letters represent his four daughters' names.
Bobby Smith is protesting about fathers' rights outside the polling station where Theresa May will vote. Turns out Elmo is his mum Sheila pic.twitter.com/XcY3zOZDbQ— Sam Lister (@sam_lister_) June 8, 2017
Howling "Laud" Hope is leader of the Monster Raving Loony Party - one of the UK's smallest - and perhaps strangest - political parties.
Howling Laud Hope from the Monster Raving Loony Party has arrived at #Maidenhead#GE2017pic.twitter.com/i0IKmufdqu— Gemma Davidson (@gemdavidson23) June 8, 2017
Mr Fish Finger reportedly raised money for his political campaign via crowdfunding after an Internet poll found people would prefer a fish finger to Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron as prime minister. According to reports, he even legally changed his name.
Mr FishFinger is the hero this country needs, true hero. pic.twitter.com/Op1M4XsKRG— Alex Taylor (@AlexTaylor_8) June 9, 2017
While the general election results resulted in a hung parliament, to be honest, it seems like Larry, the rescue cat who lives at 10 Downing Street, may be the real winner:
As it stands there's a fair chance the Queen might have to ask me to form a Government...#GE2017- Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 9, 2017
My message to the people of the UK: Don't worry, I've got this.#GE2017pic.twitter.com/aFl8wEjMgW— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 9, 2017
Click for more trending news