Little Girl Thinks Broken Water Heater Is A Robot, Video Instantly Goes Viral

"Hi wobot," Rayna enthusiastically lisps at the beginning of the video. Then comes a chirpy wave. Not to be swayed by the "robot's" complete lack of response, Rayna rushes up to it and gives it a warm hug. "I wuv you wobot," she says sincerely, before the video ends.
Watch the adorable video here:
Predictably, the video has the Internet collectively swooning.
1. A lot of people really, really wanted to see what Rayna saw
@bentolmachoff I believe with my entire being that is an ACTUAL WOBOT!!— Jeanette Scherrer (@Jmamaspesh) March 28, 2017
@bentolmachoff@iboudreau Maybe she's right and we're wrong, and it's a lonely, broken, robot everyone else thinks is a water heater— scribblemethis (@scribblemethis) March 27, 2017
2. A lot of people had suspiciously similar reactions
@itstyreabishhhh@bentolmachoff@steelytitan985 steely look how cute she is pic.twitter.com/bUWGdoH5Yl— (@Narwhal69er) March 28, 2017
@bentolmachoffpic.twitter.com/R827whNSsS— Jeff Japan (@HEAVENBREAKER) March 28, 2017
@bentolmachoffpic.twitter.com/m8Nbqs9VxA— samia (@charliebrrown) March 27, 2017
3. These people noticed how hilariously Rayna turned her attention to the manhole cover
@NotSoBushey@bentolmachoff I love that she almost immediately gets distracted by the manhole cover— Ang (@angelalala94) March 28, 2017
@bentolmachoff@SteampunkMuppet She forgot all about Robot when she caught sight of Manhole Cover. Love is a fickle, fickle thing.— Matt Angel (@mattjangel) March 28, 2017
4. This person tweeted what we were all thinking
@bentolmachoff Someone build her a robot immediately!— John Kusovski (@kusovski) March 28, 2017
5. But why get someone to build her a robot when she can grow up and build her own?
@bentolmachoff We hope they'll play this clip in about 20 years when she earns her Mechanical Engineering degree!— ScienceMarchToronto (@ScienceMarchTO) March 28, 2017
6. But most of all, little Rayna reminded us to forget our cynical selves, if only for a few seconds
@bentolmachoff I'm as cynical as the next grown-up but there's so much we can learn from kids - the wonder and magic they see in the world.— Paul Singleton (@Singleton_Paul) March 28, 2017
Click here for more trending stories.