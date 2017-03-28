Little Girl Thinks Broken Water Heater Is A Robot, Video Instantly Goes Viral

This little girl is winning hearts online after sweetly mistaking a broken water heater for a robot

New Delhi:  Kids. They have a unique way of looking at the world. Take little Rayna for example. The adorable toddler is the star of a video currently going viral. In a 24-second clip, posted on Reddit and YouTube by her father, Rayna gleefully rushes over to say "hello" and hug a "robot." Except that the robot is actually a broken water heater, discarded on the side of a road. But she is blissfully unaware. The video has been viewed over 450,000 times since being uploaded on YouTube less than 24 hours ago.

"Hi wobot," Rayna enthusiastically lisps at the beginning of the video. Then comes a chirpy wave. Not to be swayed by the "robot's" complete lack of response, Rayna rushes up to it and gives it a warm hug. "I wuv you wobot," she says sincerely, before the video ends.

Watch the adorable video here:



Predictably, the video has the Internet collectively swooning.

1. A lot of people really, really wanted to see what Rayna saw
 
2. A lot of people had suspiciously similar reactions
 
3. These people noticed how hilariously Rayna turned her attention to the manhole cover
 
4. This person tweeted what we were all thinking
 
5. But why get someone to build her a robot when she can grow up and build her own?
 
6. But most of all, little Rayna reminded us to forget our cynical selves, if only for a few seconds
 
