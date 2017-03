Little Girl Thinks Broken Water Heater Is A Robot, Video Instantly Goes Viral

@bentolmachoff I believe with my entire being that is an ACTUAL WOBOT!! — Jeanette Scherrer (@Jmamaspesh) March 28, 2017

@bentolmachoff@iboudreau Maybe she's right and we're wrong, and it's a lonely, broken, robot everyone else thinks is a water heater — scribblemethis (@scribblemethis) March 27, 2017

@NotSoBushey@bentolmachoff I love that she almost immediately gets distracted by the manhole cover — Ang (@angelalala94) March 28, 2017

@bentolmachoff@SteampunkMuppet She forgot all about Robot when she caught sight of Manhole Cover. Love is a fickle, fickle thing. — Matt Angel (@mattjangel) March 28, 2017

@bentolmachoff Someone build her a robot immediately! — John Kusovski (@kusovski) March 28, 2017

@bentolmachoff We hope they'll play this clip in about 20 years when she earns her Mechanical Engineering degree! — ScienceMarchToronto (@ScienceMarchTO) March 28, 2017

@bentolmachoff I'm as cynical as the next grown-up but there's so much we can learn from kids - the wonder and magic they see in the world. — Paul Singleton (@Singleton_Paul) March 28, 2017

Kids. They have a unique way of looking at the world. Take little Rayna for example. The adorable toddler is the star of a video currently going viral. In a 24-second clip, posted on Reddit and YouTube by her father, Rayna gleefully rushes over to say "hello" and hug a "robot." Except that the robot is actually a broken water heater, discarded on the side of a road. But she is blissfully unaware. The video has been viewed over 450,000 times since being uploaded on YouTube less than 24 hours ago."Hi wobot," Rayna enthusiastically lisps at the beginning of the video. Then comes a chirpy wave. Not to be swayed by the "robot's" complete lack of response, Rayna rushes up to it and gives it a warm hug. "I wuv you wobot," she says sincerely, before the video ends.Predictably, the video has the Internet collectively swooning.1. A lot of people really, really wanted to see what Rayna saw2. A lot of people had suspiciously similar reactions3. These people noticed how hilariously Rayna turned her attention to the manhole cover4. This person tweeted what we were all thinking5. But why get someone to build her a robot when she can grow up and build her own?6. But most of all, little Rayna reminded us to forget our cynical selves, if only for a few seconds