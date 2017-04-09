Lilly Singh Slams Indian Visa Delays, Tweets Sushma Swaraj For Help

Love india but gotta say that the consulate of india in Toronto is literally the worst place on earth. Such a disappointment. — Lilly | #BawseBook (@IISuperwomanII) April 6, 2017

For travel to India, the consulate makes acquiring a visa the most difficult task. I hope one day @narendramodi can remedy this. It's sad. — Lilly | #BawseBook (@IISuperwomanII) April 6, 2017

.@SushmaSwaraj just a kind note to make you aware that the Consulate of India in Toronto is extremely difficult and unprofessional. — Lilly | #BawseBook (@IISuperwomanII) April 6, 2017

@SushmaSwaraj This is Lilly Singh aka @IISuperwomanII, this was her experience at the Indian Consulate, please take some action towards this pic.twitter.com/1UGmEh3Ehq — Suri | 10 Days (@TeamSuperMumbai) April 8, 2017

I will send an email. As an FYI, I was told I would get a one year visa. That was of course when staff wanted a picture though. https://t.co/Y2TlhjkurC — Lilly | #BawseBook (@IISuperwomanII) April 6, 2017



With more documentation than ever before, I received a lesser visa than before without any explanation. But again, I'll send an email. Thx https://t.co/NOnWKhNeWv — Lilly | #BawseBook (@IISuperwomanII) April 6, 2017

Lilly Singh - Please contact Mr @VikasSwarup Indian High Commissioner in Canada. Let me see what best can we do for you. @IISuperwomanII — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 8, 2017

@SushmaSwaraj@VikasSwarup Thank you very much. I appreciate it and will do. have a wonderful day x — Lilly | #BawseBook (@IISuperwomanII) April 8, 2017

Almost every Indian in distress turns to Sushma Swaraj for help on Twitter. So did popular comedian Lilly Singh who took to Twitter to lash out against the Indian consulate in Toronto after several facing difficulties in getting her India visa. The YouTuber who is due to visit India later this month, tweeted to the foreign minister and the Prime Minister informing them of her experience at the consulate calling it a 'disappointment' and the staff 'unprofessional'.A fan also tweeted a video of her talking about her time at the consulate. In the over-2-minute-long video, she described the staff at the consulate as 'rude and unprofessional' and how she was yelled at for even asking a question. She said her request for a long-term visa was denied by the consulate even though she frequently travels to India. She claimed she has had to pay a different fee for the same business visa every time and the consulate just 'makes up' rules.The consulate in Toronto tweeted to Lilly Singh stating a business visa was issued to her in an hour. She replied saying she was promised a one-year visa by the staff but was given only a 3-month one.Foreign Affairs Minister took notice of her tweets on Saturday and asked her to contact the Indian High Commissioner in Canada, Vikas Swarup. Soon, Mr Swarup reached out to Ms Singh.Lilly Singh aka Superwoman is currently promoting her self-help book 'How to be a Bawse' and the Mumbai stop is part of her promotional tour.