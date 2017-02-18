Like Father, Like Son. Steve Irwin Junior Impresses Crowd On Tonight Show

Irwin junior, who looks quite like his father, impressed the late night host displaying the same passion and excitement about animals as his late father. "My dad was actually on 'The Tonight Show' quite a while ago, so it's really nice to be able to follow in his footsteps," said the crocodile-hunter-in-making.
Steve Irwin died in 2006 when he was stung in the chest by a stingray barb while shooting an underwater documentary but his children Robert and big sister Bindi have continued his legacy. They work at the family-run Australia Zoo with their mother Terri.
His sister shared an emotional post for her little brother after the show comparing the teenager to their father.
Robert Irwin was on the show to promote the annual Steve Irwin Gala Dinner which will be hosted in Los Angeles on May 13. The gala raises money for the late wildlife expert's organisation Wildlife Warriors.
Watch the video here: