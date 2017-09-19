Lawless Swan Arrested For Road Rage, Causing Havoc On Highway

One in custody following road rage, RTC and obstructing the Highway! Awaiting RSPCA/RSPB attendance. #HotFuzz#NoSwansWereHarmed#SIKingpic.twitter.com/EPnaFZ5ViT- Special Constabulary (@CambsCopsSC) September 18, 2017
The photos of the suspect were shared with the hashtag 'Hot Fuzz', referring to the 2007 film where cops capture an escaped, aggressive swan.
September 18, 2017
The Cambridgeshire police, meanwhile, said on Twitter that the swan was secured with velcro straps so it didn't hurt itself in the excitement.
According to the BBC, an RSPCA officer later checked the feathered felon and released it after finding no signs of injury.
