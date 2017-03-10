Laughing Theresa May Memes Go Viral. Twitter Overjoyed

When you said there was no secret sweetheart deal with @SurreyCouncil but you & your mates know there was.#TheresaLaughs#PMQspic.twitter.com/eKqHrUZXub - David Cameroon (@davecameroon) March 8, 2017

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Theresa May, found herself to be the subject of Twitter's relentless trolling on March 8. A short clip of her throwing her head back and chuckling, shoulders heaving, soon found itself to be Twitter's favourite meme. Ms May was seen throwing her head back and laughing during the Prime Minister's Questions (often abbreviated as PMQs) in the House of Commons. The reason for her mirth seems to be Jeremy Corbyn's comment: "The text, Mr Speaker, said there was a memorandum of understanding, the PM said there was no deal, she is now unclear about this."The leader was accused of being 'unclear' about whether there was a 'sweetheart deal' with the Surrey Council.While many accused her of feigning her laugh, calling it 'pantomime' laughter, some compared it to a comic 'supervillain's laugh.' Most agreed that the clip was indeed meme-worthy.You can check out the funniest memes below:1. He called it2. Some pointed fingers3. Some were vicious with their jokes4. Natural. Got it.5. Some went straight to Photoshop... and nailed it6. President Trump managed to get trolled here as well7. Some netizens could relate8. And others drew comparisons9. People were not happyWhat do you think of the latest political meme? Let us know using the comments section below.