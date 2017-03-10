Laughing Theresa May Memes Go Viral. Twitter Overjoyed

The leader was accused of being 'unclear' about whether there was a 'sweetheart deal' with the Surrey Council.
While many accused her of feigning her laugh, calling it 'pantomime' laughter, some compared it to a comic 'supervillain's laugh.' Most agreed that the clip was indeed meme-worthy.
You can check out the funniest memes below:
1. He called it
Well that was a meme waiting to happen #pmqs#theresalaughspic.twitter.com/sVc4SqSp0v- Ed Brown (@Edsbrown) March 8, 2017
2. Some pointed fingers
When you said there was no secret sweetheart deal with @SurreyCouncil but you & your mates know there was.#TheresaLaughs#PMQspic.twitter.com/eKqHrUZXub- David Cameroon (@davecameroon) March 8, 2017
3. Some were vicious with their jokes
When the homeless man asked Theresa for a fiver #theresalaughspic.twitter.com/jVXMZ5R0c1- Jake Harvey (@jakeharv) March 8, 2017
Self employed, votes Tory.- Theresa Bae (@TheresaLaugh) March 8, 2017
You will pay more so we can cut you millionaire boss' corporate tax! #Budget2017pic.twitter.com/8ODPaKMoMA
4. Natural. Got it.
SPAD: So he says something about terminally ill kids or whatever, then you laugh. Keep it natural. Got it?
Theresa: Natural. Got it.#PMQspic.twitter.com/zZ9L2V1WfG- Tony Browne (@Misterbrowne) March 8, 2017
5. Some went straight to Photoshop... and nailed it
Did anyone else see Theresa May eating a fish during PMQs earlier? #PMQs#Budget2017pic.twitter.com/HJdIvR2hJo- Harry Davidson (@davidsonhrj) March 8, 2017
#theresalaughspic.twitter.com/EMLbap0rcQ- Dave Larkin (@DaveosaurusRex) March 8, 2017
6. President Trump managed to get trolled here as well
Every UK citizen when they realise that at least they don't have Trump pic.twitter.com/CCSIHFzwO8- Theresa Bae (@TheresaLaugh) March 8, 2017
7. Some netizens could relate
When you fake laugh at a customer's joke because you want a tip pic.twitter.com/t4OxSMcaod- Theresa Bae (@TheresaLaugh) March 8, 2017
8. And others drew comparisons
Remember Phoebe's "plan laugh"? Theresa May nailed it today. #TheresaMay#PMQspic.twitter.com/9FxjDUnqQv- Philip Kyle (@philipjkyle) March 8, 2017
Where have I seen that laugh before? #PMQspic.twitter.com/VBKsfQqxDY- Ian Ravenscroft (@Ravonski) March 8, 2017
Theresa May's laugh during #PMQs today. Watch and enjoy. pic.twitter.com/zvHupcfOTI- Whinge O Rama (@nugohs898) March 8, 2017
9. People were not happy
Some people just want to watch the world burn...- Tricki D (Rob) (@Tricki_D) March 8, 2017
Or laugh during important, life changing debates whilst dodging questions.#PMQspic.twitter.com/mt3reuIlm7
