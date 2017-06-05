King Cobra vs Python: Snakes Battle It Out In Viral Video

The video shows the cobra slither up behind the python and suddenly bite it before retreating into the bushes. Local media reports quote witnesses saying the python eventually died from the snake bite.
Watch the video here:
Since being posted to Facebook on May 30, the video has been watched over 852,000 times. It has been shared over 4,700 times and has collected over 1,900 reactions
According to the Strait Times, while reticulated pythons are a fairly common sight in urban Singapore, sightings of king cobras - which are extremely venomous - are more infrequent. King cobras are known to feed on other snakes, even those as big as reticulated pythons.
