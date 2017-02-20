'Kindly Allow Us Late Night,' They Wrote In Hilarious Letter To Warden

If you've lived in a hostel at any point in your life, this application informing a warden about a 'late night' will have you empathizing yet laughing out loud. Two 'stressed and disappointed' students wrote a formal letter to their warden, requesting her to allow them to return to the hostel after hours. The letter eventually made its way onto Facebook and has since been making several people giggle. It's not the letter itself but the hilarious reason stated by the women that's causing all the reactions. While we cannot verify the authenticity of the letter, it does make for a great read.Students Preeti and Aditi, residing at a certain Kaveri Hostel, were apparently not too happy with the way their academic lives were shaping out. They were hence looking forward to a late night to de-stress."Kindly allow us Late Night for today 16,02,2017 so we can destress a little after bad experience with dissertation presentation," they wrote in their letter.Most hostels have strict curfews which require students to return to the facilities at a stipulated time. This is why these women had to seek special permission before taking some R&R.We don't know if their request was accepted by the warden but people on Facebook had quite a bit to say about it. Since being shared by the 'Pinjra Tod: Break the Hostel Locks' Facebook page (which campaigns against hostel curfews for women) on February 17, the letter has collected over 400 reactions."Love it.... and I am fast losing my patience with the word 'permission '.... it was not warranted in my time and in today's day and age it is just ridiculous," says one commenter on the social networking site. "This reminded me of our hostel days," says another.Have a similar experience to share? Tell us using the comments section below.