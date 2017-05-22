Katrina Kaif Reposts Mumbai Woman Cop's Message. You Should Read It Too

#Repost @officialhumansofbombay "I grew up watching my brothers and uncles working in the police force. When the time came to pick a profession, I chose to be a police constable myself because I wanted to be able to protect myself and others without being dependent on anyone. Today however, I feel like because of a few incidents, we're misunderstood on the whole. Everyone thinks we're lazy, corrupt and that if they dial an emergency number it's useless -- but let me tell you that I've attended to those emergency calls myself. I drive this van during the night slot, and if any woman in the locality I've been assigned calls 103, I will be there within a few minutes. Next time, trust in us and dial any emergency number...we won't let you down."

