Kaley Cuoco, Penny From 'The Big Bang Theory', Really Loves Khichdi

Kaley was dining with boyfriend Karl Cook at celebrated Indian-American chef Floyd Cardoz's new restaurant Paowalla in New York. "One of the best meals I have ever had, the ambience was a dream, the chef was incredible and the company wasn't so bad either," the actor wrote in a caption accompanying a picture of her at dinner on Instagram.
"A pleasure and an honour to cook for you," replied the chef. "I am looking forward to cooking for you again"
Listed on the menu as "Guddi's Basmati-Mungbean Khichdi," the 45-dollar dish is accompanied by spice-roasted cauliflower salad, raita and pickled mango. Chef Cardoz explains in a comment on Instagram that the khichdi is made Sindhi-style, based on his mother-in-law's recipe.
Indians, meanwhile, had a lot to say about Kaley's meal.
"We have dal makhni and you chose khichdi...nice," commented one person on her post.
"Theple dhokle khilao behen ko (Offer her theplas and dhoklas)," wrote another.
The picture has been "liked" over 76,000 times in less than 24 hours.
