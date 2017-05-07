Kaley Cuoco, Penny From 'The Big Bang Theory', Really Loves Khichdi "One of the best meals I have ever had," wrote the Hollywood actor on Instagram after eating khichdi at an Indian restaurant in New York.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Kaley Cuoco, who plays Penny on 'The Big Bang Theory,' posted this picture on Instagram New Delhi: Comfort food. What's not to love about it? If you're like most, you probably love curling up with a big bowl of khichdi - that perfect mix of dal-chawal with a dollop of ghee on top. Imagine everyone's surprise when Hollywood actor Kaley Cuoco, better known as Penny from The Big Bang Theory, posted about a delicious Indian meal she recently ate in New York on Instagram. She even called it one of the best meals she ever had. But what was she eating? Humble khichdi!

A post shared by @normancook on May 5, 2017 at 5:35pm PDT



Kaley was dining with boyfriend Karl Cook at celebrated Indian-American chef Floyd Cardoz's new restaurant Paowalla in New York. "One of the best meals I have ever had, the ambience was a dream, the chef was incredible and the company wasn't so bad either," the actor wrote in a caption accompanying a picture of her at dinner on Instagram.



"A pleasure and an honour to cook for you," replied the chef. "I am looking forward to cooking for you again"



Listed on the menu as "Guddi's Basmati-Mungbean Khichdi," the 45-dollar dish is accompanied by spice-roasted cauliflower salad, raita and pickled mango. Chef Cardoz explains in a comment on Instagram that the khichdi is made Sindhi-style, based on his mother-in-law's recipe.

A post shared by Floyd Cardoz (@floydcardoz) on Mar 17, 2017 at 3:14pm PDT



Indians, meanwhile, had a lot to say about Kaley's meal.



"We have dal makhni and you chose khichdi...nice," commented one person on her post.



"Theple dhokle khilao behen ko (Offer her theplas and dhoklas)," wrote another.



The picture has been "liked" over 76,000 times in less than 24 hours.



Click



