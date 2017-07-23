Justin Trudeau Wears Kurta, Performs Puja At Mandir In Canada. See Pics The Canadian PM's tweet has collected over 1,500 'likes' within six hours

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently attended an event organised by a socio-spiritual Hindu organisation, and posted pictures on Twitter. The Canadian PM, who sported a traditional kurta-pyjama in blue and white and a garland of flowers, was also seen performing puja."The BAPS Mandir is more than an architectural masterpiece - It's truly a place for community," the Canadian PM tweeted earlier today after attending the 10th anniversary of BAPS (Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha) Mandir. The tweet has collected over 1,500 'likes' and has been retweeted more than 400 times within six hours.According to CBC News , Mr Trudeau described the temple as "one of Canada's architectural wonders" at the event, held on Saturday. "How remarkable and fitting it is that when visitors come to Canada through our largest airport, Pearson International, one of the first Canadian sights people see off Highway 427 is this mandir," he said. "I for one could not be more proud." CBC News further reports that John Tory, Mayor of Toronto, presented a key to the city to His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, the sixth spiritual guru of BAPS.The event was also attended by India's High Commissioner to Canada and former spokesperson of the External Affairs Ministry, Vikas Swarup.Click for more trending news