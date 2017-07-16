Justin Trudeau Meets Namesake, His Parents Are Syrian Refugees In Canada

Baby Justin Trudeau (yes, that's his first name) was named after Canada's Prime Minister by his parents who are refugees from Syria.

Two-month-old Justin Trudeau Adam Bilal met his namesake, Canada's Prime Minister, in Calgary on Saturday

When a Syrian couple, refugees in Canada, named their newborn son after the country's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, they only hoped their child would be able to meet his famous namesake one day. On Saturday, that wish came true. Baby Justin Trudeau (yes, that's his his first name) met the Canadian Prime Minister. Adorable pictures of Justin Trudeau Adam Bilal fast asleep in his namesake's arms were tweeted by Mr Trudeau's official photographer Adam Scotti.

Muhammad and Afraa Bilal arrived in Canada in February last year with their two young children after escaping war-torn Syria. As a way of thanking the Canadian Prime Minister for allowing Syrian refugees to enter the country, the couple decided to name their newborn son after him. Baby Justin Trudeau was born on May 4. 

"It was actually very good, it was amazing. I can't believe that I met the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau," his mother told CBC News after the emotional meeting. "He held (the baby) and he said, 'This is Justin-Trudeau,' and then he says, 'I appreciate that you named him after my name.'"
 

The Internet couldn't get enough of the adorable pictures:
     

And, in case you were wondering about all the cowboy hats, turns out the Bilals met Mr Trudeau at the Calgary Stampede, an annual rodeo in the Canadian city.
 

