Justin Trudeau Meets Namesake, His Parents Are Syrian Refugees In Canada

Muhammad and Afraa Bilal arrived in Canada in February last year with their two young children after escaping war-torn Syria. As a way of thanking the Canadian Prime Minister for allowing Syrian refugees to enter the country, the couple decided to name their newborn son after him. Baby Justin Trudeau was born on May 4.
"It was actually very good, it was amazing. I can't believe that I met the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau," his mother told CBC News after the emotional meeting. "He held (the baby) and he said, 'This is Justin-Trudeau,' and then he says, 'I appreciate that you named him after my name.'"
.@JustinTrudeau met Justin-Trudeau Adam Bilal in #Calgary today. Background: https://t.co/u91OQexycZ#cdnpolipic.twitter.com/qA2kvBXeXn— Adam Scotti (@AdamScotti) July 15, 2017
The Internet couldn't get enough of the adorable pictures:
oh my heart pic.twitter.com/zbkUhMdhYT— krix (@krix) July 15, 2017
If only the whole world could be this/these photo(s).......— Dorian H (@The_Wolf71) July 16, 2017
Great pic ... and more proof our PM well deserves the position he holds! :-)— West Vet (@Westvet99) July 15, 2017
What a sweet little baby.— Public opinion (@dntfolome) July 15, 2017
I love every thing about this!— kas (@kasrcg) July 15, 2017
And, in case you were wondering about all the cowboy hats, turns out the Bilals met Mr Trudeau at the Calgary Stampede, an annual rodeo in the Canadian city.
#ablib Leader @Dave_Khan with a family of Syrian Refugees #waitingforTrudeau#thankful#Canada#abpoli#CdnPoli#Stampede2017pic.twitter.com/facFZR7eJA— Gwyneth Midgley (@GwynethMidgley) July 15, 2017
