Justin Timberlake's 'Lion King' Moment With A Baby Has Everyone Smiling

Imagine Googling yourself (almost everyone does it) and finding out that you've had this really cool encounter with a famous celebrity as a child and even went viral because of it. Well, for one child that will sort of be his reality when he grows up and realises he's had a 'Lion King' moment with none other than Justin Timberlake.This wonderful moment came about when dad Michael Hood requested the singer and actor to hold his baby, Logan James, at a golf course. The actor-singer not only obliged but also recreated the iconic scene from The Lion King by holding little Logan up in the air. What's cuter is that everyone started humming Circle Of Life to make the moment even more adorable."I don't get starstruck a whole lot, but Justin Timberlake is this generation's Elvis, so to speak," Mr Hood told InsideEdition.com . "We thought this would be awesome for (Logan) to look back on and say, 'Wow, I got to be held by Justin Timberlake.'"Watch the moment below:Click for more trending news