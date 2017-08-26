Just 10 Adorable Animal Pictures From London Zoo's Annual Weigh-In

Asiatic lion, "Heidi" stretches on her hind legs for meat as another lion looks on in their enclosure
Gorilla "Mjukuu" and her baby "Alika" check out a measuring device in an enclosure
A Fea's Flying Frog is seen on a weighing scale during a photocall at London Zoo
Humboldt penguins are weighed on scales
The weight of a tiny turtle is also recorded
Along with other, more dangerous, animals
A squirrel monkey is weighed on a scale. "We've weighed lots of different animals... squirrel monkeys have undoubtedly been the hardest. On some species it's hard to get them on the scale, with squirrel monkeys it's hard to get them off," a spokesperson for the zoo was recorded as saying.
The London Zoo also released a video of the weigh-in:
