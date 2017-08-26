Just 10 Adorable Animal Pictures From London Zoo's Annual Weigh-In

If you think the pictures are cute, wait till you see the video

Offbeat | | Updated: August 26, 2017 13:09 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Just 10 Adorable Animal Pictures From London Zoo's Annual Weigh-In

Humboldt penguins being weighed at the London Zoo (AFP Photo)

If you love adorable animal pictures, you've come to the right place. And if you think these pictures are cute, just wait till you see the video. At the London Zoo's annual weigh-in event on August 24, hundreds of animals - from lions to frogs - were measured. The size, height, weight and other vital statistics of these animals are recorded by zookeepers so they can monitor the creatures' health and well-being. The process also gave us some pretty adorable pictures. Check them out below:

Asiatic lion, "Heidi" stretches on her hind legs for meat as another lion looks on in their enclosure
 
london zoo lion

Photo Credit: AFP

Gorilla "Mjukuu" and her baby "Alika" check out a measuring device in an enclosure
 
london zoo weigh in

Photo Credit: AFP

london zoo weigh in

Photo Credit: AFP

A Fea's Flying Frog is seen on a weighing scale during a photocall at London Zoo
 
london zoo weigh in

Photo Credit: AFP

Humboldt penguins are weighed on scales
 
london zoo penguins

Photo Credit: AFP

london zoo penguins

Photo Credit: AFP

The weight of a tiny turtle is also recorded
 
london zoo weigh in

Along with other, more dangerous, animals
 
london zoo weigh in

A squirrel monkey is weighed on a scale. "We've weighed lots of different animals... squirrel monkeys have undoubtedly been the hardest. On some species it's hard to get them on the scale, with squirrel monkeys it's hard to get them off," a spokesperson for the zoo was recorded as saying.
 
london zoo weigh in

Photo Credit: AFP

london zoo weigh in

Photo Credit: AFP

The London Zoo also released a video of the weigh-in:
 
 
 


Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READGurmeet Ram Rahim Case Live: 30 Dead, 250 Injured As Violence Spreads After Dera Chief Verdict
London Zoolondon zoo weigh inanimal picsanimal videos

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Babumoshai BandookbaazA GentlemanSniffVivegamIndia Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJio Phone Booking

................................ Advertisement ................................