WWE Star John Cena Surprises Young Fan Backstage, Video Will Make You Love Him More

There is no doubt that pro-wrestler John Cena is one of the most loved TV personalities in the world. He is approachable and humble which makes him a hit amongst professional wrestling fans. In yet another example of how he goes an extra mile for his fans, John Cena surprised a special fan backstage after a WWE match.A video uploaded on YouTube has gone viral that shows a young fan meeting John Cena. The boy named Payton was at a WWE match to see his favourite pro-wrestler and had reportedly opted for the 'meet and greet package'. But John Cena was not part of the meet and greet. But as fate had it and thanks to John Cena's opponent in the match AJ Styles, Payton got to meet his 'hero'."Actually AJ Styles arranged this. He saw us standing around, and asked if we wanted a picture. Of course we said, "Yes!" Then he asked if we got to see everyone. I told him everyone but my son's favorite, John Cena. He then told us to follow him, and took us backstage to the locker room. That's when he went and got Cena for us!!", Payton's father Justin wrote in a thread on Reddit.In the video posted by his father, John Cena walks up to the boy and immediately recognises him from the audience. "You have no idea how much this means to him", Payton's father tells him. His father then asks his son to show him his 'wrestling arm' as the WWE superstar smiles for the camera with the fan.The video was posted on YouTube has over a lakh views in less than a day. Another version of the video made it to the Imgur front page.Payton's father wrote on Reddit that the superstar made time to meet his son even though it was late. "My son's life has been changed, and I'm forever grateful for his time", he wrote.People on social media appreciated the pro-wrestler's gesture for the young boy."Not a wrestling fan what-so-ever, but it's hard to not be a John Cena fan. What a stand up guy", wrote a YouTuber."No celebrity has done more hands-on charity work and Make-A-Wishes than John Cena. No joke. It's not even close", wrote an Imgurian.Payton also got the opportunity to see his idol in action. An earlier video posted by his father shows a visibly excited Payton as John Cena makes his entry to the ring. "Payton waited all night to see his favorite wrestler", wrote his fatherMaking the day even more memorable, John Cena also threw his shirt and wristband towards Payton during the match.This is not the first time John Cena has reached out to his fans. He has granted over 500 wishes to children under the Make-A-Wish initiative.