JK Rowling Trolls Donald Trump By Quoting A Former US President On Twitter, US President Donald Trump referred to journalists Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski as "Psycho Joe" and "low I.Q. Crazy Mika."

38 Shares EMAIL PRINT US President Donald Trump's tweets against journalist Mika Brzezinski have drawn strong criticism (AFP) Washington: Harry Potter author JK Rowling on Thursday trolled US President Donald Trump by quoting former US President Abraham Lincoln's words "if you want to test a man's character, give him power" after Mr Trump insulted a female television host for speaking against him.



After Mr Trump posted two tweets insulting Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski on Thursday morning, the author posted a screenshot of his words alongside a quote attributed to the 16th US president.



"'Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man's character, give him power.' Abraham Lincoln," she tweeted.

'Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man's character, give him power.' Abraham Lincoln pic.twitter.com/vkJnlXbnXg — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 29, 2017



The quote led to over 51,000 re-tweets for the author.



Mr Trump's original message - which had referred to Mr Scarborough and Ms Brzezinski as "Psycho Joe" and "low I.Q. Crazy Mika" - claimed that he had denied the MSNBC pundits entry to his Florida hotel Mar-a-Lago when Ms Brzezinski allegedly showed up "bleeding badly from a face-lift", CNBC reported.



This is not the first time Ms Rowling has attacked Mr Trump on Twitter. She has been vocal against him in the past.



Interestingly, the origins of the quote have been debated, with some even believing it came from Bob Ingersoll, a 19th-century jurist, in reference to Mr Lincoln.



Click for more





Harry Potter author JK Rowling on Thursday trolled US President Donald Trump by quoting former US President Abraham Lincoln's words "if you want to test a man's character, give him power" after Mr Trump insulted a female television host for speaking against him.After Mr Trump posted two tweets insulting Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski on Thursday morning, the author posted a screenshot of his words alongside a quote attributed to the 16th US president."'Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man's character, give him power.' Abraham Lincoln," she tweeted.The quote led to over 51,000 re-tweets for the author.Mr Trump's original message - which had referred to Mr Scarborough and Ms Brzezinski as "Psycho Joe" and "low I.Q. Crazy Mika" - claimed that he had denied the MSNBC pundits entry to his Florida hotel Mar-a-Lago when Ms Brzezinski allegedly showed up "bleeding badly from a face-lift", CNBC reported.This is not the first time Ms Rowling has attacked Mr Trump on Twitter. She has been vocal against him in the past.Interestingly, the origins of the quote have been debated, with some even believing it came from Bob Ingersoll, a 19th-century jurist, in reference to Mr Lincoln.Click for more trending news