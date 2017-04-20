'Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Baba' To This Guardians Of The Galaxy Desi Remix

The peppy remix has been viewed over 2 lakh times in just 6 hours.
New Delhi:
After 'Mera Joota Hai Japaani' in Deadpool
, another Marvel movie is borrowing from Bollywood. About 6 hours ago, Marvel released a trailer of its latest, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2
, set to the tune of the '80s hit 'Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Baba.' And we have to say, it's extremely catchy. Known for using retro music in its movies, Marvel's latest trailer with the Bappi Lahiri classic is a pleasant surprise for Indian fans. Watch it below:
In just 6 hours, the video has collected over 2 lakh views and almost 20,000 reactions. "Oh my God! This is awesome! To be honest, it looks kinda epic!" writes one commenter on Facebook. "Awesome.... that's why I love Marvel," another agrees.Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2
will hit the theatres on May 5. Until then, watch this peppy remix and let us know what you think using the comments section below.
