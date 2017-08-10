Jennifer Lopez Has A Doppelganger And The Internet Can't Keep Calm

Behold...
No, hard as it may feel to believe, that's not Jenny From The Block but 'Jay From Houston'.
Now Insta-famous, Janice Garay is actually a health and fitness enthusiast, who enjoys over 1.4 lakh followers on the photo sharing app. Her pictures on Instagram are filled with comments about how she bears a striking resemblance to JLO.
"So what you guys are telling me is that everybody has a twin and JLO happens to be mine? I'll take it!" she posted on Instagram along with this image.
Twinning and how, right?!
Ms Garay clearly doesn't mind being called the singer's twin. "She is my idol. She's somebody that I looked up to since I was a little girl. It is flattering," she told abc13.com.
"You looks so much like @jlo," says one Instagram user on the pictures. "Wow it's crazy how much you look like Jennifer Lopez! Beautiful!" says another.
"I think JLo will be glad to meet you. She could use you as double," comments an Instagram user. "I honestly thought ur were @jlo," comments another.
Do you see the resemblance? Tell us in the comments section below.
