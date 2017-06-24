Jasprit Bumrah Upset With Jaipur Police Ad Taking A Dig At His No-Ball

The cricketer took to social media to express his displeasure with the advertisement.

@traffic_jpr well done Jaipur traffic police this shows how much respect you get after giving your best for the country. pic.twitter.com/y0PU6v9uEc - Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) June 23, 2017

@traffic_jpr But don't worry I won't make fun of the mistakes which you guys make at your work .because I believe humans can make mistakes - Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) June 23, 2017

Dear @jaspritbumrah93, our intent was not to hurt your sentiments or the sentiments of millions of cricket fans. - Traffic Police JPR (@traffic_jpr) June 23, 2017

.@jaspritbumrah93, we only intended to create more awareness about traffic rules. - Traffic Police JPR (@traffic_jpr) June 23, 2017

.@jaspritbumrah93, you are a youth icon & an inspiration for all of us. - Traffic Police JPR (@traffic_jpr) June 23, 2017