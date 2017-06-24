Jasprit Bumrah Upset With Jaipur Police Ad Taking A Dig At His No-Ball

@traffic_jpr well done Jaipur traffic police this shows how much respect you get after giving your best for the country. pic.twitter.com/y0PU6v9uEc- Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) June 23, 2017
@traffic_jpr But don't worry I won't make fun of the mistakes which you guys make at your work .because I believe humans can make mistakes- Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) June 23, 2017
The Jaipur Traffic Police, in response, apologised to the cricketer saying that their intent was not to hurt his sentiments but to create more awareness about traffic rules.
Dear @jaspritbumrah93, our intent was not to hurt your sentiments or the sentiments of millions of cricket fans.- Traffic Police JPR (@traffic_jpr) June 23, 2017
.@jaspritbumrah93, we only intended to create more awareness about traffic rules.- Traffic Police JPR (@traffic_jpr) June 23, 2017
.@jaspritbumrah93, you are a youth icon & an inspiration for all of us.- Traffic Police JPR (@traffic_jpr) June 23, 2017
Jasprit Bumrah's no-ball to Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman played a part in the team's defeat at the ICC Champions Trophy final on Friday. The cricketer had since then become a target of social media trolls and the subject of many memes.
