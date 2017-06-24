Jasprit Bumrah Upset With Jaipur Police Ad Taking A Dig At His No-Ball

Jaipur Police has apologised to the cricketer

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: June 24, 2017 08:45 IST
The cricketer took to social media to express his displeasure with the advertisement.

New Delhi:  Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has slammed the Jaipur Police for using his now-infamous no-ball during the ICC Champions Trophy final in an advertisement on road safety. Taking a dig at his no-ball, the advertisement shows him overstepping along with the caption, 'Don't cross the line. You know it can be costly.' Evidently not amused with this, Bumrah took to Twitter to express his displeasure with a tweet that has collected over 6,500 'likes.' Posting a picture of the hoarding, he wrote a biting response to the ad:
 
The Jaipur Traffic Police, in response, apologised to the cricketer saying that their intent was not to hurt his sentiments but to create more awareness about traffic rules.
 
Jasprit Bumrah's no-ball to Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman played a part in the team's defeat at the ICC Champions Trophy final on Friday. The cricketer had since then become a target of social media trolls and the subject of many memes.

