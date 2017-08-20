It's Spelt As 'Heal', Twitter Tells Donald Trump After He Makes Same Typo Twice

It's like 'covfefe' all over again

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: August 20, 2017 12:31 IST
42 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
It's Spelt As 'Heal', Twitter Tells Donald Trump After He Makes Same Typo Twice

The spelling of the word 'heal' was eventually corrected and tweeted again.

Another day, another storm in the tweet-cup, and all because of one word. US President Donald Trump has once again found himself at the receiving end of Twitter's ire and mockery after he misspelled the word 'heal' twice in two tweets. And while the tweets were deleted and reposted correctly, Twitter can neither forget nor keep calm and carry on. Now screenshots of the original tweets are doing the rounds of the micro-blogging site, with many trolling the US President for the gaffe.

Here's what Mr Trump had tweeted:
 
The tweet was deleted and reposted like this:
 
He eventually corrected the spelling of the word 'heal' and tweeted again:
 
Twitter has since gone into overdrive tweeting about the typo, reacting pretty much the same way when Mr Trump accidentally tweeted the word 'covfefe'.

Among those mocking Mr Trump is none another Merriam-Webster dictionary.
 
The tweet has collected over 40,000 'likes' and more than 15,000 retweets so far - and still counting.

Meanwhile, several others are tweeting about the heel-heal fiasco.
 

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

42 Shares
ALSO READOn UP Train Tragedy, Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu Says 'Fix Responsibility' By Today: 10 Points
Donald TrumpDonald Trump Tweetcovfefedonald trump deleted tweettwitter reactions

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreToilet Ek Prem KathaJio Phone Booking VIP 2Vishal Sikka ResignsLenovo K8 Note SaleBareilly Ki Barfi

................................ Advertisement ................................