It's 'Propose Day' Or, As Twitter Calls It, Rejection Day. Cue The Jokes

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: February 08, 2017 13:03 IST
The second day of 'Valentine's Week' is known as 'Propose Day'.

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, the run-up to the day of love or 'Valentine's Week' as it's popularly called is in full swing. The second day of this special week is known as 'Propose Day' and is always celebrated on February 8. As the name suggests, on this day, people propose to or simply ask out the objects of their affections. It is a day of making your romantic intentions known. #ProposeDay has been trending on Twitter with several people sharing quotes and messages about the day. However, not everyone is celebrating the day. Some tweeple are also using humour to deal with this day of love.

While someone wished everyone 'Happy Legalized Rejection Day,' a few others complained that it's a day when several people get 'friendzoned'. A few even suggested celebrating the day but with a different connotation of the word propose. For example, one Twitter user 'proposed' a toast... but with an omelet and another explained how it can also signify work-related proposals.

Those of you who don't do too well with the romance associated with this day and are just looking for a laugh or two, these tweets are pretty much all you need. Take a look at some of funniest tweets on 'Propose Day' below:
 
Propose Day is followed by Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day - all if which are pretty self-explanatory - and then finally Valentine's Day on February 14.

Do you have a funny message for Propose Day or any of the other days that follow? Do tell us using the comments section below.

Propose DayValentine weekValentine Daytwitter reactions

