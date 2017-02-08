It's 'Propose Day' Or, As Twitter Calls It, Rejection Day. Cue The Jokes

Today is #ProposeDay which means lots of guys will try telling a girl about their feelings and will end up getting friendzoned.



RIP fellas.- Avinash Raina (@AviRaina) February 8, 2017

Happy Legalized rejection day. #ProposeDay - Toby Thomas (@tobermon) February 8, 2017

On #ProposeDay, I propose that all marriages where the guy has "proposed her" instead of "proposed to her" be annulled immediately. - Rameez (@Sychlops) February 8, 2017

Jane kitne dil tode honge iss February ne....

Yu hi banane wale ne iske din kam nhi kiye honge...#ProposeDay - Abhishek Yadav (@imtheabhi8) February 8, 2017

Aaj aar ya par ho jane do #ProposeDay - Stafford Fernandes (@StaffoAceFerns) February 8, 2017

Twitter says it's #ProposeDay today, so I would like to propose a toast. But only if it comes with a cheese omelette. - Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) February 8, 2017

Propose karne ke liye day nhi.....



Jigar chahiye hota hai. #ProposeDay - Ark Pandey (@PandeyArk) February 8, 2017

Wife ka to pata nahi but ... My Boss proposed me for new project.#ProposeDay for Married employee's ! - Abhik (@babumossai) February 8, 2017

While people are romancing up, the only song on repeat in my phone these days is Tu pyar hain Kisi aur ka #ValentinesDay#ProposeDay - Sargasm (@Sargasm6) February 8, 2017

*foreign*



You are the one I wanted to find, to tell that I need you all my life.



*in India*



Han Karde Warna Nass kaat lunga#ProposeDay - Sohan Singh (@Humoureo) February 8, 2017

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, the run-up to the day of love or 'Valentine's Week' as it's popularly called is in full swing. The second day of this special week is known as 'Propose Day' and is always celebrated on February 8. As the name suggests, on this day, people propose to or simply ask out the objects of their affections. It is a day of making your romantic intentions known. #ProposeDay has been trending on Twitter with several people sharing quotes and messages about the day. However, not everyone is celebrating the day. Some tweeple are also using humour to deal with this day of love.While someone wished everyone 'Happy Legalized Rejection Day,' a few others complained that it's a day when several people get 'friendzoned'. A few even suggested celebrating the day but with a different connotation of the word propose. For example, one Twitter user 'proposed' a toast... but with an omelet and another explained how it can also signify work-related proposals.Those of you who don't do too well with the romance associated with this day and are just looking for a laugh or two, these tweets are pretty much all you need. Take a look at some of funniest tweets on 'Propose Day' below:Propose Day is followed by Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day - all if which are pretty self-explanatory - and then finally Valentine's Day on February 14.Do you have a funny message for Propose Day or any of the other days that follow? Do tell us using the comments section below.