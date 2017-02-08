It's 'Propose Day' Or, As Twitter Calls It, Rejection Day. Cue The Jokes

While someone wished everyone 'Happy Legalized Rejection Day,' a few others complained that it's a day when several people get 'friendzoned'. A few even suggested celebrating the day but with a different connotation of the word propose. For example, one Twitter user 'proposed' a toast... but with an omelet and another explained how it can also signify work-related proposals.
Those of you who don't do too well with the romance associated with this day and are just looking for a laugh or two, these tweets are pretty much all you need. Take a look at some of funniest tweets on 'Propose Day' below:
Today is #ProposeDay which means lots of guys will try telling a girl about their feelings and will end up getting friendzoned.
RIP fellas.- Avinash Raina (@AviRaina) February 8, 2017
Happy Legalized rejection day. #ProposeDay- Toby Thomas (@tobermon) February 8, 2017
On #ProposeDay, I propose that all marriages where the guy has "proposed her" instead of "proposed to her" be annulled immediately.- Rameez (@Sychlops) February 8, 2017
Jane kitne dil tode honge iss February ne....- Abhishek Yadav (@imtheabhi8) February 8, 2017
Yu hi banane wale ne iske din kam nhi kiye honge...#ProposeDay
Aaj aar ya par ho jane do #ProposeDay- Stafford Fernandes (@StaffoAceFerns) February 8, 2017
Twitter says it's #ProposeDay today, so I would like to propose a toast. But only if it comes with a cheese omelette.- Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) February 8, 2017
Propose karne ke liye day nhi.....- Ark Pandey (@PandeyArk) February 8, 2017
Jigar chahiye hota hai. #ProposeDay
Wife ka to pata nahi but ... My Boss proposed me for new project.#ProposeDay for Married employee's !- Abhik (@babumossai) February 8, 2017
While people are romancing up, the only song on repeat in my phone these days is Tu pyar hain Kisi aur ka #ValentinesDay#ProposeDay- Sargasm (@Sargasm6) February 8, 2017
*foreign*- Sohan Singh (@Humoureo) February 8, 2017
You are the one I wanted to find, to tell that I need you all my life.
*in India*
Han Karde Warna Nass kaat lunga#ProposeDay
Propose Day is followed by Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day - all if which are pretty self-explanatory - and then finally Valentine's Day on February 14.
Do you have a funny message for Propose Day or any of the other days that follow? Do tell us using the comments section below.