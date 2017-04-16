It's A Boy! April The Giraffe Finally Gives Birth, Internet Celebrates

Animal Adventure Park has now decided to hold a contest to name the baby.

It finally happened! The circle of life. #AprilTheGiraffe finally. (Warning: this video goes right to the ending) pic.twitter.com/t92TsxJJf6 - Madison Miller (@_Madi_M_) April 16, 2017

#AprilTheGiraffe gave birth to a healthy calf as over 1 million people watched live pic.twitter.com/y0TXRsog5q - Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) April 15, 2017

#AprilTheGiraffe's new baby tries to stand up and faceplants. pic.twitter.com/8QPJpHtAnE - likelyalright (@likelyalright) April 15, 2017

I hope the mother of #AprilTheGiraffe got at least 1 year maternity leave #feelthebern - Bernie sanders (@berniesenate) April 15, 2017

How to get attention today if your are not a giraffe. #AprilTheGiraffepic.twitter.com/zbcat8dPo4 - Prof. Antonio Paris (@AntonioParis) April 15, 2017

more people watched #aprilthegiraffe give birth then were @realDonaldTrump s inauguration - JoJo (@oyemyachinghead) April 15, 2017