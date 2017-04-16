It's A Boy! April The Giraffe Finally Gives Birth, Internet Celebrates

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: April 16, 2017 10:07 IST
341 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
It's A Boy! April The Giraffe Finally Gives Birth, Internet Celebrates

Animal Adventure Park has now decided to hold a contest to name the baby.

New Delhi:  In case you missed it (which seems highly unlikely), millions of people tuned in last night to watch April the giraffe finally give birth. The Animal Adventure Park in the US had been live-streaming April's pregnancy for viewers around the world, a fact that turned April into a mini Internet star. And last night, after months of waiting, the world was finally blessed with a male baby giraffe. You can watch the video below - but know that it's not for the faint-hearted:
 
While many celebrated with congratulatory messages and wishes for the new mama and her healthy baby, others were a little horrified with the birthing process. Many took to Twitter to share their heartwarming messages, funny responses and more. Here are some of the best reactions to April the giraffe's baby's birth:
 
The wobbly little newborn already has fans
 
April had an unusually long pregnancy, even by giraffe standards
 
We can't disagree, given the sheer number of people who watched April
 
Haha
 
Everyone, it seemed, took to social media to express their happiness
 
As wishes poured in from all quarters, Animal Adventure Park has decided to hold a contest to name the new baby. You can submit your suggestions and vote here.

Click here for more trending stories.

Trending

Share this story on

341 Shares
ALSO READHere's One Thing United Will Do Differently After The Fiasco
April the giraffeapril the giraffe gives birth

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreIPL ScheduleIPL Points TableBegum JaanThe Fate Of The FuriousBHIM appRCB Vs MI

................................ Advertisement ................................