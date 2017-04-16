It's A Boy! April The Giraffe Finally Gives Birth, Internet Celebrates

It finally happened! The circle of life. #AprilTheGiraffe finally. (Warning: this video goes right to the ending) pic.twitter.com/t92TsxJJf6- Madison Miller (@_Madi_M_) April 16, 2017
While many celebrated with congratulatory messages and wishes for the new mama and her healthy baby, others were a little horrified with the birthing process. Many took to Twitter to share their heartwarming messages, funny responses and more. Here are some of the best reactions to April the giraffe's baby's birth:
#AprilTheGiraffe gave birth to a healthy calf as over 1 million people watched live pic.twitter.com/y0TXRsog5q- Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) April 15, 2017
The wobbly little newborn already has fans
#AprilTheGiraffe's new baby tries to stand up and faceplants. pic.twitter.com/8QPJpHtAnE- likelyalright (@likelyalright) April 15, 2017
Look at this baby! He's awesome! #AprilTheGiraffepic.twitter.com/2ABit6l8fs- Cameron Jones (@Para_Mystery) April 15, 2017
April had an unusually long pregnancy, even by giraffe standards
I hope the mother of #AprilTheGiraffe got at least 1 year maternity leave #feelthebern- Bernie sanders (@berniesenate) April 15, 2017
We can't disagree, given the sheer number of people who watched April
How to get attention today if your are not a giraffe. #AprilTheGiraffepic.twitter.com/zbcat8dPo4- Prof. Antonio Paris (@AntonioParis) April 15, 2017
Haha
more people watched #aprilthegiraffe give birth then were @realDonaldTrump s inauguration- JoJo (@oyemyachinghead) April 15, 2017
Everyone, it seemed, took to social media to express their happiness
From all of us at Lilly Pulitzer: Congratulations, @AprilTheGiraffe#GiraffeWatch#Lilly5x5pic.twitter.com/prEyQFyHFy- Lilly Pulitzer (@LillyPulitzer) April 15, 2017
As wishes poured in from all quarters, Animal Adventure Park has decided to hold a contest to name the new baby. You can submit your suggestions and vote here.
