It's A Boy! April The Giraffe Finally Gives Birth, Internet Celebrates

It finally happened! The circle of life. #AprilTheGiraffe finally. (Warning: this video goes right to the ending) pic.twitter.com/t92TsxJJf6 - Madison Miller (@_Madi_M_) April 16, 2017

#AprilTheGiraffe gave birth to a healthy calf as over 1 million people watched live pic.twitter.com/y0TXRsog5q - Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) April 15, 2017

#AprilTheGiraffe's new baby tries to stand up and faceplants. pic.twitter.com/8QPJpHtAnE - likelyalright (@likelyalright) April 15, 2017

I hope the mother of #AprilTheGiraffe got at least 1 year maternity leave #feelthebern - Bernie sanders (@berniesenate) April 15, 2017

How to get attention today if your are not a giraffe. #AprilTheGiraffepic.twitter.com/zbcat8dPo4 - Prof. Antonio Paris (@AntonioParis) April 15, 2017

more people watched #aprilthegiraffe give birth then were @realDonaldTrump s inauguration - JoJo (@oyemyachinghead) April 15, 2017

In case you missed it (which seems highly unlikely), millions of people tuned in last night to watch April the giraffe finally give birth. The Animal Adventure Park in the US had been live-streaming April's pregnancy for viewers around the world, a fact that turned April into a mini Internet star. And last night, after months of waiting , the world was finally blessed with a male baby giraffe. You can watch the video below - but know that it's not for the faint-hearted:While many celebrated with congratulatory messages and wishes for the new mama and her healthy baby, others were a little horrified with the birthing process. Many took to Twitter to share their heartwarming messages, funny responses and more. Here are some of the best reactions to April the giraffe's baby's birth:The wobbly little newborn already has fansApril had an unusually long pregnancy, even by giraffe standardsWe can't disagree, given the sheer number of people who watched AprilHahaEveryone, it seemed, took to social media to express their happinessAs wishes poured in from all quarters, Animal Adventure Park has decided to hold a contest to name the new baby. You can submit your suggestions and vote here