It's A Bird? It's A Plane? Video Filmed In Tasmania Sparks UFO Debate

"The aliens are coming," says one user in the comments section, and another hushed up a suggestion that it could be an airplane by commenting, "Nah man I read it was a UFO and sightings of landing with police sectioning the area off. Very hush hush stuff. Potential alien encounter."
Many people refuted the theory that the 'fireball' was actually a plane. "It looks like a plane to start with. But it's so dense up close to the wings," says one. Another user argues, "Haha not a plane.. since when does a plane fly pretty much straight down towards the earth?"
However, according to ABC News, a spokesperson from Australian Airservice confirmed that it was nothing more than an aircraft as it moved over Australian airspace. Mashable further reported that it was an Emirates flight EK448 that was flying over Hobart, Tasmania, at 6.30 in the morning.
A blog post by the Museum of Applied Arts & Sciences in Sydney, explained how the aircraft took on such a beautiful appearance: "If the trails are seen around the time of sunrise or sunset they can take on a wonderful golden colour and if seen off in the distance making them look low near the horizon they can look just like the common misconception of a comet."
Well, UFO or not, watch the stunning video below:
