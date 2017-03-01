Budget
It's A Bird? It's A Plane? Video Filmed In Tasmania Sparks UFO Debate

Written by | Updated: March 01, 2017 13:47 IST
It's A Bird? It's A Plane? Video Filmed In Tasmania Sparks UFO Debate

The video shows what appears to be a big fireball streaking through the sky.

Yesterday, Tasmania-resident Lee-Anne Peters woke up early in the morning, just before sunrise, and caught sight of a 'fireball' in the sky. "There's a pretty big fireball meteorite moving towards the eastern sunrise. I got it on video I'll share soon. SE Tasmania" reads her status message, posted at 6.44 am. True to her word, Ms Peters did share the spectacular video soon - and it has over 85,000 views already. The video shows what appears to be a big fireball streaking through the sky. The reason for all the interest? People suspected that the 'fireball' could be a meteorite, like Ms Peters suggested, a chemtrail, or... even a UFO!

"The aliens are coming," says one user in the comments section, and another hushed up a suggestion that it could be an airplane by commenting, "Nah man I read it was a UFO and sightings of landing with police sectioning the area off. Very hush hush stuff. Potential alien encounter."

Many people refuted the theory that the 'fireball' was actually a plane. "It looks like a plane to start with. But it's so dense up close to the wings," says one. Another user argues, "Haha not a plane.. since when does a plane fly pretty much straight down towards the earth?"

However, according to ABC News, a spokesperson from Australian Airservice confirmed that it was nothing more than an aircraft as it moved over Australian airspace. Mashable further reported that it was an Emirates flight EK448 that was flying over Hobart, Tasmania, at 6.30 in the morning.

A blog post by the Museum of Applied Arts & Sciences in Sydney, explained how the aircraft took on such a beautiful appearance: "If the trails are seen around the time of sunrise or sunset they can take on a wonderful golden colour and if seen off in the distance making them look low near the horizon they can look just like the common misconception of a comet."

Well, UFO or not, watch the stunning video below:
 
 
 

What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.

