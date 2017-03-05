Collapse
Ishant Sharma Mocks Smith, Renshaw. Twitter Had A Field Day With Memes

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: March 05, 2017 17:37 IST
Ishant Sharma became a source of memes on Twitter after he mocked Steve Smith and Matt Renshaw on field

Ishant Sharma was in top form today, but we are not talking about his bowling. After an intense spell on Day 2 of the second Test against Australia, Ishant decided to lighten up the mood. The fast bowler amused people on and off pitch with his mimicking skills. The bowler mocked Australian players Steve Smith and Matt Renshaw by making faces at them, the players retaliated but they weren't half as good.

Watch his animated reaction 
 
 
His face even gave Indian skipper Virat Kohli something to laugh about in the four-match series where India is trailing 0-1. 

And soon, Ishant became a source of several memes and jokes on Twitter. 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Even BCCI joined in on the fun asking Twitter to caption the animated expression. The responses were no doubt hilarious.
 
 
 
 
And this is not the first time Steve Smith has been at the receiving end of such on-field theatrics. In the opening Test match of the series in Pune, Ravindra Jadeja mimicked Steve Smith on the pitch, perhaps to get under his skin. But Smith kept his cool and just smiled back at Jadeja. 
 


Gentleman's game, really? Let us know what you think of Ishant's mimicking skills in the comments below.

INDvsAUSIshant SharmaSteve SmithCricketAustralia Tour of India 2017Twitter

