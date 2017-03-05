Ishant Sharma Mocks Smith, Renshaw. Twitter Had A Field Day With Memes

Ishant Sharma became a source of memes on Twitter after he mocked Steve Smith and Matt Renshaw on field

VIDEO : Ishant Sharma Copied Steve Smith | Watch The Reaction of Steve Smith #CricketChamberpic.twitter.com/VSSiMYNAiP — Cricket Chamber (@cricketchamber) March 5, 2017

When you have to be in the office at 11 but you wake up at 11. pic.twitter.com/gqe8jtbaIr — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) March 5, 2017

Ishant Sharma s Acting is better than his bowling ...

#INDvAUSpic.twitter.com/ul2LA8atp2 — Ahmed Khokhar (@axmedkhokhar) March 5, 2017

Ishant Sharma before and after having paan paraag#INDvAUSpic.twitter.com/NnqW9gPHSP — Ankita Bhat (@ankuleo) March 5, 2017

If Monday morning had a face. pic.twitter.com/JByOMS3Ldy — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) March 5, 2017

Mom: My kid isn't sleeping. Can u help?

Ishant: Pic 1

Mom: Not helping

Siva: Let me help u madam.

Siva: Pic 2

Mom: Thnx Siva #INDvAUSpic.twitter.com/bJEJbWCNCn — TheGoanPatiala (@TheGoanPatiala) March 5, 2017

@BCCI : I am a complan buoyyy — jamsheer kutty (@jam_the_jk) March 5, 2017

@BCCI When you see your crush with someone else. — The Harmless Humour (@HarmlessHumour) March 5, 2017

@BCCI when it's a Sunday and you come to know there is baingan ka Bharta for lunch !!! #INDvsAUS — Sudhrudh Baalak (@the_mantle_buoy) March 5, 2017

Ishant Sharma was in top form today, but we are not talking about his bowling. After an intense spell on Day 2 of the second Test against Australia, Ishant decided to lighten up the mood. The fast bowler amused people on and off pitch with his mimicking skills. The bowler mocked Australian players Steve Smith and Matt Renshaw by making faces at them, the players retaliated but they weren't half as good.Watch his animated reactionHis face even gave Indian skipper Virat Kohli something to laugh about in the four-match series where India is trailing 0-1.And soon, Ishant became a source of several memes and jokes on Twitter.Even BCCI joined in on the fun asking Twitter to caption the animated expression. The responses were no doubt hilarious.And this is not the first time Steve Smith has been at the receiving end of such on-field theatrics. In the opening Test match of the series in Pune, Ravindra Jadeja mimicked Steve Smith on the pitch, perhaps to get under his skin. But Smith kept his cool and just smiled back at Jadeja.Gentleman's game, really? Let us know what you think of Ishant's mimicking skills in the comments below.