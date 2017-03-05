Ishant Sharma Mocks Smith, Renshaw. Twitter Had A Field Day With Memes

Watch his animated reaction
VIDEO : Ishant Sharma Copied Steve Smith | Watch The Reaction of Steve Smith #CricketChamberpic.twitter.com/VSSiMYNAiP— Cricket Chamber (@cricketchamber) March 5, 2017
There's plenty happening out there this morning! #INDvAUSpic.twitter.com/KuU1RvXjyS— cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) March 5, 2017
His face even gave Indian skipper Virat Kohli something to laugh about in the four-match series where India is trailing 0-1.
And soon, Ishant became a source of several memes and jokes on Twitter.
When you have to be in the office at 11 but you wake up at 11. pic.twitter.com/gqe8jtbaIr— Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) March 5, 2017
Ishant Sharma s Acting is better than his bowling ...— Ahmed Khokhar (@axmedkhokhar) March 5, 2017
#INDvAUSpic.twitter.com/ul2LA8atp2
Close enough ? @SirIshantSharmapic.twitter.com/AYwZawfvfD— Nïmésh (@Snap_Nimesh) March 5, 2017
Ishant Sharma before and after having paan paraag#INDvAUSpic.twitter.com/NnqW9gPHSP— Ankita Bhat (@ankuleo) March 5, 2017
If Monday morning had a face. pic.twitter.com/JByOMS3Ldy— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) March 5, 2017
When ant bites at wrong places.! #INDvsAUS#ishantsharma#ishantpic.twitter.com/8Gu77V0GdW— Riddhi (@riddhichoksi12) March 5, 2017
#INDvsAUS#ishantsharma#Ishant@SirIshantSharma@SirJadejaaaa@virendersehwagpic.twitter.com/u5jYKCHsgi— nikhil kharbanda (@Nik_Commando) March 5, 2017
Mom: My kid isn't sleeping. Can u help?— TheGoanPatiala (@TheGoanPatiala) March 5, 2017
Ishant: Pic 1
Mom: Not helping
Siva: Let me help u madam.
Siva: Pic 2
Mom: Thnx Siva #INDvAUSpic.twitter.com/bJEJbWCNCn
Even BCCI joined in on the fun asking Twitter to caption the animated expression. The responses were no doubt hilarious.
Caption this.. #INDvAUSpic.twitter.com/GGz4jhvXp7— BCCI (@BCCI) March 5, 2017
@BCCI : I am a complan buoyyy— jamsheer kutty (@jam_the_jk) March 5, 2017
@BCCI When you see your crush with someone else.— The Harmless Humour (@HarmlessHumour) March 5, 2017
@BCCI when it's a Sunday and you come to know there is baingan ka Bharta for lunch !!! #INDvsAUS— Sudhrudh Baalak (@the_mantle_buoy) March 5, 2017
And this is not the first time Steve Smith has been at the receiving end of such on-field theatrics. In the opening Test match of the series in Pune, Ravindra Jadeja mimicked Steve Smith on the pitch, perhaps to get under his skin. But Smith kept his cool and just smiled back at Jadeja.
Gentleman's game, really? Let us know what you think of Ishant's mimicking skills in the comments below.