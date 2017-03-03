Is There Anything This Dog Can't Do? If There Is, It's A Secret!

Did a little two person doga this morningThe second position has taken so much time for her to slowly build up the balance and strength she currently has for it I love doing two person doga so much, we really have to work together to balance It was a great warm up for a full day of hiking and a long evening of agility classes Follow my Pawtners @bluebearaussie @lilly.the.aussie A post shared by Mary & Secret (@my_aussie_gal) on Jan 26, 2017 at 10:25pm PST

We've been playing a lot of dog version ping pong here since my relatives have a ton of ping pong equipment Secret has been really into it, especially since it's getting to be to hot to do much of anything outside. lol she has such a look of focus on her face I think 11 back and fourth might be our new record of how many times we can hit it back and fourth before one of us hits it way off course A post shared by Mary & Secret (@my_aussie_gal) on Aug 11, 2016 at 11:02am PDT

Here's a little clip of Secret learning to ride the scooter we just got I'm not sure if this is the best kind of scooter for a dog, I have to hold it for her while she gets on or it will tip, but she's slowly making progress she's definitely going to learn a lot about balance while learning this A post shared by Mary & Secret (@my_aussie_gal) on May 22, 2016 at 7:23pm PDT

Practicing trust falls! Secret is sooo enthusiast about this trick She loved doing it ground level so much I thought I'd add cushions and see if she trusted me falling higher up I added height very slowly and it took a lot of small steps and patience, but it was a ton of fun to learn and do! It makes me so happy to know she trusts me to catch her A post shared by Mary & Secret (@my_aussie_gal) on Jan 9, 2017 at 10:31pm PST

She paints, she dances, she plays the drums, she does household chores - and she's a dog! We're talking about Secret, a 2-year-old Border-Aussie mix who is more talented than most people. With over one lakh followers, Secret is an Instagram sensation of sorts. Her human, Mary, 16, is the one who teaches her these extraordinary tricks. Together, their Instagram makes for one impressive account. And if you think we're overselling the talented pupper, check her out for yourself and be prepared to be impressed.Here's everything Secret can do:1. Secret is a pro at yoga - or doga, as her human calls it2. So talented! She's learning how to dance3. Secret vacuuming the house - such a handy dog4. Secret nails it at doggy ping pong5. She will fetch drinks for you!6. Look at her acing the scooter7. She can even clean up spilled drinks8. Secret does a trust fallPeople have really taken to this talented dog. Every Instagram video is filled with comments appreciating her intelligence and skills. "Do you think we can teach our girls to help with the house work lol?" says one commenter. "This furball is the cutest thing I've ever seen in my life!!" comments another.What do you think of Secret? Let us know using the comments section below.