Budget
Collapse
Expand

Is There Anything This Dog Can't Do? If There Is, It's A Secret!

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: March 03, 2017 17:44 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Is There Anything This Dog Can't Do? If There Is, It's A Secret!

Secret with a painting she made herself.

She paints, she dances, she plays the drums, she does household chores - and she's a dog! We're talking about Secret, a 2-year-old Border-Aussie mix who is more talented than most people. With over one lakh followers, Secret is an Instagram sensation of sorts. Her human, Mary, 16, is the one who teaches her these extraordinary tricks. Together, their Instagram makes for one impressive account. And if you think we're overselling the talented pupper, check her out for yourself and be prepared to be impressed.

Here's everything Secret can do:

1. Secret is a pro at yoga - or doga, as her human calls it
 

2. So talented! She's learning how to dance
 

3. Secret vacuuming the house - such a handy dog
 

4. Secret nails it at doggy ping pong
 

5. She will fetch drinks for you!
 

6. Look at her acing the scooter
 

7. She can even clean up spilled drinks
 

8. Secret does a trust fall
 

People have really taken to this talented dog. Every Instagram video is filled with comments appreciating her intelligence and skills. "Do you think we can teach our girls to help with the house work lol?" says one commenter. "This furball is the cutest thing I've ever seen in my life!!" comments another.

What do you think of Secret? Let us know using the comments section below.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READUP Election 2017 - 'Either Rahul Gandhi Can Jump Into The Ganga Or I Will:' Uma Bharti's Riposte
secret the dogsecret and maryskating dogdancing dogdog who drawsdog on drumsdog playingdog playing drums

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreIPL 2017 ScheduleLionSplitRangoonJeena Isi Ka Naam HaiLoganCommando 2

................................ Advertisement ................................