Is There Anything This Dog Can't Do? If There Is, It's A Secret!

Here's everything Secret can do:
1. Secret is a pro at yoga - or doga, as her human calls it
Did a little two person doga this morningThe second position has taken so much time for her to slowly build up the balance and strength she currently has for it I love doing two person doga so much, we really have to work together to balance It was a great warm up for a full day of hiking and a long evening of agility classes Follow my Pawtners @bluebearaussie @lilly.the.aussie
2. So talented! She's learning how to dance
Here's a little video of us learning a step my lovely best friend @my_berner_girl made up for Secret! She just learned it, and I think it might be her favorite dance step to do so far We've had a blast learning this one, thanks for the awesome choreography my friend! #irishdance Follow my Pawtners @borderaussiebodey @sassyandsila @lilly.the.aussie @bluebearaussie
3. Secret vacuuming the house - such a handy dog
Learning how to work the vacuum It's been pretty hard for her to learn to push it back and forward, but she's come a long way with it! This was the very end of this training session, so she's going pretty slow since she's getting tired, but also because it's really hard for her to push and pull it with the suction, I think she gets quite a workout! Follow my Pawtners @lilly.the.aussie @bluebearaussie
4. Secret nails it at doggy ping pong
We've been playing a lot of dog version ping pong here since my relatives have a ton of ping pong equipment Secret has been really into it, especially since it's getting to be to hot to do much of anything outside. lol she has such a look of focus on her face I think 11 back and fourth might be our new record of how many times we can hit it back and fourth before one of us hits it way off course Follow my Pawtners @borderaussiebodey @sassyandsila @lilly.the.aussie @bluebearaussie
5. She will fetch drinks for you!
I set up the camera in the kitchen to try and capture what she's been doing all week, and I did As you can see, she's just wandering randomly around and all the sudden decides to bring me a drink without me asking, she's been doing it all week, she did it again about half an hour later than this, and since she had taken all the sodas out previously, she actually brought me a jar of relish She does it especially when I am doing something like playing the piano or studying, basically whenever I'm not paying attention to her Follow my Pawtners @borderaussiebodey @lilly.the.aussie @sassyandsila @bluebearaussie
6. Look at her acing the scooter
Here's a little clip of Secret learning to ride the scooter we just got I'm not sure if this is the best kind of scooter for a dog, I have to hold it for her while she gets on or it will tip, but she's slowly making progress she's definitely going to learn a lot about balance while learning this Follow my Pawtners @borderaussiebodey @sassyandsila @lilly.the.aussie @bluebearaussie
7. She can even clean up spilled drinks
Helping to clean up a spill It's been so long since she's done this behavior, I get nostalgia when I think how much younger she was when I first taught her it @my_berner_girl this could be good one to teach Rumor! she's already got a bunch of the prerequisites down for it! Follow my Pawtners @borderaussiebodey @lilly.the.aussie @sassyandsila @bluebearaussie
8. Secret does a trust fall
Practicing trust falls! Secret is sooo enthusiast about this trick She loved doing it ground level so much I thought I'd add cushions and see if she trusted me falling higher up I added height very slowly and it took a lot of small steps and patience, but it was a ton of fun to learn and do! It makes me so happy to know she trusts me to catch her Follow my Pawtners @lilly.the.aussie @bluebearaussie
People have really taken to this talented dog. Every Instagram video is filled with comments appreciating her intelligence and skills. "Do you think we can teach our girls to help with the house work lol?" says one commenter. "This furball is the cutest thing I've ever seen in my life!!" comments another.
What do you think of Secret? Let us know using the comments section below.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)