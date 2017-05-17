Irrfan Khan Is Now A Meme. Thanks To AIB's Latest Viral Video

From Amrish Puri's meme-fied dialogue "Aao kabhi haveli pe" to "Condescending Willy Wonka" and even "Success Kid," there's nothing that "Dank Irrfan" does not do. After all, as he says in the video, it's all to promote his upcoming film Hindi Medium.
(Disclaimer: Viewer discretion advised. Video contains language that is not suitable for children.)
The Internet is, of course, lapping it up.
"Best thing I've seen in days," writes one person on Facebook.
"You don't have to worry about getting your video viral if you get it made by AIB," writes another.
"Coolest film promotion ever," gushes a Facebook user.
This isn't the first time that AIB has collaborated with the actor. In 2015, they famously gave the world the humorous spoof "Every Bollywood Party Song Ever."
