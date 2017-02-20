Ironman Turns 'Ultraman'. Milind Soman Races 517 km Barefoot

If there is one person who can outdo Milind Soman, it is Milind Soman himself. The model and actor finished the Ultraman marathon which - the world's toughest endurance challenge. He finished the marathon in 41st place after a gruelling 10 kilometre swim, 421 kilometre bike ride and 84.4 kilometres of running in a span of three days. The Ultraman marathon is an 'invite only' competition and is considered extremely difficult due to its rough terrain and weather. He braved extreme heat and a punctured tyre during the race. To top it all, he did all this barefoot!

Milind Soman after finishing the 517-kilometre 'Ultraman' marathon

He was joined by four other athletes from India. And his 'aai' blessed him as he made his way to the finishing line.



Milind Soman accompanied by his mother at the 'Ultraman' marathon in Florida



In 2015, the marathoner had won the prestigious 'Ironman' title in Zurich after completing the toughest triathlon in the world. He is also the co-founder and brand ambassador of Pinkathon, India's biggest women's run.



Here's a reminder. He is 51.

