Richard Branson Rode Out Hurricane On Private Island - In Wine Cellar

Glad to say that all humans on Necker are ok although a lot of buildings destroyed Very concerned for our friends and everyone on the neighbouring islands and people in its path. Please don't take this hurricane lightly if it is heading your way. If your building is not very solid, do find somewhere safe! Homes can be rebuilt but lives can't. Nature warning us again of the impact of #climatechange We must all do more to combat this. #nomoresubsidiesforfossilfuelandlivestockindustries #hurricaneirma #bvi #neckerisland #besafe #beprepared

