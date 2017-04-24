IPL 2017: After Royal Challengers Bangalore's Rout, Twitter Is The One Laughing

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: April 24, 2017 10:02 IST
IPL 2017: Royal Challengers Bangalore were all out at 49 runs vs Kolkata Knight Riders

New Delhi:  Virat Kohli has many records to his credit but on Sunday night, he and his IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore set a new record. The one they would like to forget. The IPL team were all out at a measly 49 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders. It was the lowest ever IPL score by any team in the history of the T20 tournament. Ironically, the record for the highest ever score by any team in IPL is also held by Royal Challengers Bangalore when they scored 263 runs in 2013. While RCB fans were disappointed, Twitter had a field day.

There were several jokes about how the runs by the RCB batsmen looked like more a phone number among others. Here are some of the funniest tweets.
 
After Sunday night's debacle at Eden Gardens, captain Virat Kohli minced no words and said their performance was 'disgraceful. The captain himself failed to score any runs in the match. Talking about the team's shocking loss, he said that the batting display was 'reckless and unacceptable'.

"This our worst batting performance, if not the worst of all time in IPL. It really hurts. I thought we could capitalize and chase the score down. I can't really say anything now, because it was that bad. As professional cricketers, we are expected to do much better. Our performance was unacceptable. Disgraceful batting, reckless from us, one of the worst collapses ever," Virat Kohli said post the match.

IPL 2017Royal Challengers BangaloreKolkata Knight RidersVirat Kohli

