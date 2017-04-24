IPL 2017: After Royal Challengers Bangalore's Rout, Twitter Is The One Laughing

IPL 2017: Royal Challengers Bangalore were all out at 49 runs vs Kolkata Knight Riders

RCB announced new toll number:



70189820250



Inspired from #RCB Batsman!#KKRvRCB — Aagam Shah (@aagamgshah) April 23, 2017

Yesterday #MSDhoni - 61*



Today #RCB Team - 49/10



Till Yesterday Some RCB Fans Wer Making Fun Of #Dhoni's Form & This Happened #KKRvRCB— S T R A N G 3 R (@HungryHeartt49) April 23, 2017

Sources : #RCB to dedicate this innings to all the desperate Singles out there! #RCBvKKR — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) April 23, 2017

Enjoyed the guest appearance of #RCB at Eden garden today #KKRvRCB — Sonia Parveen (@atika106) April 23, 2017

**Kohli in dressing room**

Kohli-Finish dis match in 10 overs

Team- Sure captain.

Result:49 all out in 9.4 overs#KKRvRCB#Gambhir@KKRiders — Nabarun D (@NabarunD1) April 23, 2017

#RCBvKKR Unbelievable RCB bowled out on jst 49. Bhai log itni jaldi kahan jana tha thoda or khel lete.. pic.twitter.com/TaWePmk9ft — Rohit Sharma (@Rohitkaushik306) April 24, 2017

May be Virat instructed RCB to be out in 10 overs just to attend Sachin's Birthday Bash

#HappyBirthdaySachin#IPL2017#RCBvKKR — lndrani Bong biswas (@munnabs) April 24, 2017