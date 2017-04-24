IPL 2017: After Royal Challengers Bangalore's Rout, Twitter Is The One Laughing

There were several jokes about how the runs by the RCB batsmen looked like more a phone number among others. Here are some of the funniest tweets.
RCB announced new toll number:— Aagam Shah (@aagamgshah) April 23, 2017
70189820250
Inspired from #RCB Batsman!#KKRvRCB
Yesterday #MSDhoni - 61*
Today #RCB Team - 49/10
Till Yesterday Some RCB Fans Wer Making Fun Of #Dhoni's Form & This Happened #KKRvRCB— S T R A N G 3 R (@HungryHeartt49) April 23, 2017
RCB caption changed from Playing Bold to Playing Bowled #IPL2017#ipl#RCBvKKR#RCB— Jibanendu Rath (@jibanendu) April 24, 2017
Sources : #RCB to dedicate this innings to all the desperate Singles out there! #RCBvKKR— Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) April 23, 2017
Enjoyed the guest appearance of #RCB at Eden garden today #KKRvRCB— Sonia Parveen (@atika106) April 23, 2017
**Kohli in dressing room**— Nabarun D (@NabarunD1) April 23, 2017
Kohli-Finish dis match in 10 overs
Team- Sure captain.
Result:49 all out in 9.4 overs#KKRvRCB#Gambhir@KKRiders
#RCB fan's last night. pic.twitter.com/jabDgcw8Xj— Kuptaan (@Kuptaan) April 24, 2017
#RCB fanz pic.twitter.com/y6n0kUY21g— Vamsi Power king (@dikkala_vamsi) April 24, 2017
#RCBvKKR Such a shameful performmance by a team having deadly batsman combos of @ABdeVilliers17@imVkohli@henrygayle@JadhavKedarpic.twitter.com/GzKFhgHtFX— satendra srivastava (@satty285) April 24, 2017
#RCBvKKR Unbelievable RCB bowled out on jst 49. Bhai log itni jaldi kahan jana tha thoda or khel lete.. pic.twitter.com/TaWePmk9ft— Rohit Sharma (@Rohitkaushik306) April 24, 2017
May be Virat instructed RCB to be out in 10 overs just to attend Sachin's Birthday Bash— lndrani Bong biswas (@munnabs) April 24, 2017
#HappyBirthdaySachin#IPL2017#RCBvKKR
After Sunday night's debacle at Eden Gardens, captain Virat Kohli minced no words and said their performance was 'disgraceful. The captain himself failed to score any runs in the match. Talking about the team's shocking loss, he said that the batting display was 'reckless and unacceptable'.
"This our worst batting performance, if not the worst of all time in IPL. It really hurts. I thought we could capitalize and chase the score down. I can't really say anything now, because it was that bad. As professional cricketers, we are expected to do much better. Our performance was unacceptable. Disgraceful batting, reckless from us, one of the worst collapses ever," Virat Kohli said post the match.
