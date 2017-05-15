Internet Loves This Dog Who Chills On A Roof Like It's No Big Deal

"This is the best thing I've seen all week," says Twitter user Sammy in her post.
this is the best thing I've seen all week pic.twitter.com/KPksPV9SQ8- sammy (@guzzzyy) May 9, 2017
What's even cuter than Huckleberry hanging out on the roof is the message his humans have put up as a disclaimer of sorts for everyone.
Saying that Huckleberry learnt to jump on the roof from the backyard, his humans explain that they never leave him alone on the roof unless they are at home. "We appreciate your concern but please do not knock on our door... we know he's up there," they say in the letter.
Now that Huckleberry is so popular, he has his own social media accounts. He already has over 17,000 followers on Instagram. One of his videos even shows him climbing up on the roof.
"A hero watching over the neighborhood," says one commenter on little Huck's video. "Perfect for getting all those stray frisbees and balls that kids get stuck on the roof," says another.
Isn't Huckleberry just the cutest? Tell us what you think of him in the comments section below.
Click for more trending news