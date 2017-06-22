Internet Can't Stop Laughing At This Dad's Video Of His Son At Playground

"Can't STOP laughing at all," Mr Rainey says in his tweet accompanying the video. It shows him spinning little Makari, about two-years-old, for at least 25 seconds. However, the moment the laughing child steps off the ride, he falls down on the ground. Confused, especially with his dad laughing uncontrollably at him, Makari tries to stand up and walk again. And this time too, the little boy falls to the ground. By now his dad can also be seen lying on the floor, except his reason is because he cannot stop laughing at his son. But you know Makari is a total champ because he keeps getting up every time he falls.
There's a good chance the video will leave you in splits, especially because of the footballer's infectious laughter. Take a look:
I'm yall lol & can't STOP laughing at all!!! pic.twitter.com/ItarwS6ITu- Chris Rainey (@crainey3) June 21, 2017
People on Twitter sure find the video funny:
@LuciaMata20 I feel bad for laughing- Mario Armendariz (@ba_kuXO) June 21, 2017
June 21, 2017
Poor baby was discombobulated. This is hilarious! pic.twitter.com/8OyFRbTS40- SiliconValleySteph (@ItsStephAlof) June 21, 2017
June 21, 2017
@AliciaRayann@lovelyishjakoby I'm crying- M C (@cakegrl1) June 22, 2017
OMGGGGGG this po baby damn hahah- Ms. Samantha Jones (@aimn2please) June 21, 2017
Hahahaha totally me when I have kids- Johnny Quinn (@johnnyq_22) June 21, 2017
