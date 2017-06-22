Internet Can't Stop Laughing At This Dad's Video Of His Son At Playground

"Can't STOP laughing at all," the dad says on Twitter

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: June 22, 2017 19:08 IST
People on Twitter find the video extremely funny.

A dad's video of his son playing at the children's park has the Internet in splits - even though some say they shouldn't be laughing. American footballer Chris Rainey's video shows his son enjoying being whirled in a spinning cup/chair and then staggering around the playground after it made him dizzy. The video, since being posted on June 21, has collected a whopping 3.7 lakh 'likes' and more than 2.6 lakh retweets - and very much counting.

"Can't STOP laughing at all," Mr Rainey says in his tweet accompanying the video. It shows him spinning little Makari, about two-years-old, for at least 25 seconds. However, the moment the laughing child steps off the ride, he falls down on the ground. Confused, especially with his dad laughing uncontrollably at him, Makari tries to stand up and walk again. And this time too, the little boy falls to the ground. By now his dad can also be seen lying on the floor, except his reason is because he cannot stop laughing at his son. But you know Makari is a total champ because he keeps getting up every time he falls.

There's a good chance the video will leave you in splits, especially because of the footballer's infectious laughter. Take a look:
 
People on Twitter sure find the video funny:
 

