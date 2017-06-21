At PM Modi's Behest, Twitter Posts Pics Of Three Generations Doing Yoga

The message touched a chord with many and how. Several people began sharing their photos with family members right after PM Modi's address. With today being International Yoga Day many more families are posting their photos either by tagging PM Modi or using #InternationalYogaDay.
@narendramodi yoga across generations pic.twitter.com/h8UGKXSQ8f- Vishal Dwivedi (@vishaldwivedi6) June 21, 2017
Chandragiri family, three generations of families to perform yoga together. This gained immense response from people. #YogaDaypic.twitter.com/Ukx03yRDIj- Nageshji (@nageshji1983) June 21, 2017
Grandmother, Mother & Son...- gab.ai/VandeMataram (@Vande_Mataram) June 21, 2017
3 generations of #Yoga@DocVijaya#InternationalYogaDaypic.twitter.com/stbFtStzTT
@narendramodi 3 generations doing Yoga on 3rd Yoga day together. Yoga brings unity and peace in the family #YogaDay2017pic.twitter.com/BoGIPWZXEg- Dr.Swapneil B.Mantri (@sbmantri) June 21, 2017
@narendramodi 4 Generations doing yoga- Kanu Bhardwaj (@er_kanubhardwaj) June 21, 2017
2 years to 90 years yogis in action. Congrats respected PM ji for this wonderful event. pic.twitter.com/EcYZ6kk726
Many people posted their photos before World Yoga Day as well.
#InternationalYogaDay Three generations of Karwa family doing yoga @freeperson@PMOIndiapic.twitter.com/VyEFMhNPFU- Marisha Thakur (@MarishaThakur) June 14, 2017
@narendramodi 3 generations doing yoga together..... pic.twitter.com/iaBBJiILmt- Anil rampurkar (@aprampurkar) June 20, 2017
@narendramodi 3 generations doing yoga together. pic.twitter.com/IIWDiv8epF- Monika Singh Mahecha (@Monikasmahecha) June 20, 2017
@narendramodi Connecting generations through Yoga!! pic.twitter.com/SnBNR5PNhS- Manish Patel (@manispat) June 20, 2017
Respected @narendramodi ji- Ritu Verma (@Rituvermaddnews) June 20, 2017
4 generations practising yoga- beautiful blend of past, present and future @MannKiBaat_PMO@PMOIndiapic.twitter.com/g19Tc2PWhz
Respected @narendramodi Ji.- Akram Shah (@AkramShahBJP) June 20, 2017
3 generations practicing Yoga - Beautiful blend of past, present and future. #YogaDay@yogrishiramdev@PMOIndiapic.twitter.com/3qRFA1EoOj
3 generations of our family practising yoga..@narendramodi#IYD2017pic.twitter.com/ZaFO2j5faQ- Rajalakshmi H (@HRajalakshmi) June 20, 2017
RT rachanaacharya: narendramodi 3 generations doing Yoga on 3rd Yoga day pic.twitter.com/FaFEqASeWs- Amritlal Pandya (@AmritlalPandya) June 20, 2017
This year marks the third International Yoga Day. It was on December 11, 2014 that the United Nations declared June 21 as International Yoga Day.
This year PM Modi led the World Yoga Day celebrations at Lucknow's Ambedkar Sabha Sthal. The event was attended by around 50,000 people, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and key ministers of his cabinet.
To mark this day, yoga events have been organised in almost 180 countries across the globe.
