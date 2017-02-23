Instagram Rolls Out New Albums Feature And People Are Not Happy

Instagram will now allow users to attach 10 photos to a single post.

Instagram albums. Yay or nay? I'm into it. I like to keep things organized and I'm a very busy man - JESS KOVIC (@jess_kovic) February 23, 2017

Instagram albums will help my indecisiveness when trying to pick the perfect picture out of 50 shots so much easier - kelly strack (@kelly_janexx) February 23, 2017

So @instagram has now introduced multiple photos...like albums on @facebook Erm. Why do we have different apps anymore? - Andrea Martins (@martinsa268) February 23, 2017

The only positive thing I see with Instagram Albums is that I won't have to see bulk of AWESOME NIGHT PICTURES by people in a row - Ubaid Ullah Ahmed (@ubeee) February 23, 2017

Ew ew ew Instagram has implemented albums. You just missed your very essence @instagram - Ian (@audiophilian) February 23, 2017

if u try & post albums on instagram ur getting unfollowed immediately - dara (@daraa_carr) February 23, 2017

Don't like the Instagram update. One image is precious, capturing a moment.



Now we're making Facebook albums.

More isn't always better.- Justin Taylor (@TheSmarmyBum) February 23, 2017

ok wtf @instagram no one needs albums - Leigh Ann (@leighannsays) February 22, 2017