Instagram Rolls Out New Albums Feature And People Are Not Happy

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: February 23, 2017 11:41 IST
Instagram will now allow users to attach 10 photos to a single post.

About 12 hours ago, Instagram announced the arrival of Instagram albums. This made a lot of people an average amount of angry (we can't say very angry without being inaccurate) and has widely been regarded as a bad move. Because, let's face it, when was the last time you were scrolling through your feed and you thought to yourself, "I wish there were 10 more of these selfies or cat pictures or funny expressions for me to see"? With this latest update, however, this is exactly what Instagram gives its users the power to do - attach up to 10 photos or video clips to a single post. "Now, you can combine up to 10 photos and videos in one post and swipe through to see them all," says the official announcement.

This basically means that instead of uploading 10 pictures from your vacation in a row, you can now simply create an album and club them all together. Sounds convenient, right? At least some people thought so:
 
Most, however, were not too keen on the idea:

She makes a valid point
 
Some tried to look for the bright side in the situation
 
Some were very displeased indeed
 
Others went so far as to make threats
 
More isn't always better
 
No one needs albums, according to this
 
At the time of writing this, however, a lot of people had accepted the reality of the situation and resigned themselves to the fact that Instagram albums are here to stay.

"This update is available as part of Instagram version 10.9 for iOS in the Apple App Store and for Android on Google Play," said Instagram.

What do you think of this new feature? Let us know in the comments section below.
 

