Instagram Rolls Out New Albums Feature And People Are Not Happy

Instagram albums. Yay or nay? I'm into it. I like to keep things organized and I'm a very busy man - JESS KOVIC (@jess_kovic) February 23, 2017

Instagram albums will help my indecisiveness when trying to pick the perfect picture out of 50 shots so much easier - kelly strack (@kelly_janexx) February 23, 2017

So @instagram has now introduced multiple photos...like albums on @facebook Erm. Why do we have different apps anymore? - Andrea Martins (@martinsa268) February 23, 2017

The only positive thing I see with Instagram Albums is that I won't have to see bulk of AWESOME NIGHT PICTURES by people in a row - Ubaid Ullah Ahmed (@ubeee) February 23, 2017

Ew ew ew Instagram has implemented albums. You just missed your very essence @instagram - Ian (@audiophilian) February 23, 2017

if u try & post albums on instagram ur getting unfollowed immediately - dara (@daraa_carr) February 23, 2017

Don't like the Instagram update. One image is precious, capturing a moment.



Now we're making Facebook albums.

More isn't always better.- Justin Taylor (@TheSmarmyBum) February 23, 2017

ok wtf @instagram no one needs albums - Leigh Ann (@leighannsays) February 22, 2017

About 12 hours ago, Instagram announced the arrival of Instagram albums. This made a lot of people an average amount of angry (we can't say very angry without being inaccurate) and has widely been regarded as a bad move. Because, let's face it, when was the last time you were scrolling through your feed and you thought to yourself, "I wish there were 10 more of these selfies or cat pictures or funny expressions for me to see"? With this latest update, however, this is exactly what Instagram gives its users the power to do - attach up to 10 photos or video clips to a single post. "Now, you can combine up to 10 photos and videos in one post and swipe through to see them all," says the official announcement This basically means that instead of uploading 10 pictures from your vacation in a row, you can now simply create an album and club them all together. Sounds convenient, right? At least some people thought so:Most, however, were not too keen on the idea:She makes a valid pointSome tried to look for the bright side in the situationSome were very displeased indeedOthers went so far as to make threatsMore isn't always betterNo one needs albums, according to thisAt the time of writing this, however, a lot of people had accepted the reality of the situation and resigned themselves to the fact that Instagram albums are here to stay."This update is available as part of Instagram version 10.9 for iOS in the Apple App Store and for Android on Google Play," said Instagram.What do you think of this new feature? Let us know in the comments section below.