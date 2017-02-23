Instagram Rolls Out New Albums Feature And People Are Not Happy

This basically means that instead of uploading 10 pictures from your vacation in a row, you can now simply create an album and club them all together. Sounds convenient, right? At least some people thought so:
Instagram albums. Yay or nay? I'm into it. I like to keep things organized and I'm a very busy man- JESS KOVIC (@jess_kovic) February 23, 2017
Instagram albums will help my indecisiveness when trying to pick the perfect picture out of 50 shots so much easier- kelly strack (@kelly_janexx) February 23, 2017
Most, however, were not too keen on the idea:
She makes a valid point
So @instagram has now introduced multiple photos...like albums on @facebook Erm. Why do we have different apps anymore?- Andrea Martins (@martinsa268) February 23, 2017
Some tried to look for the bright side in the situation
The only positive thing I see with Instagram Albums is that I won't have to see bulk of AWESOME NIGHT PICTURES by people in a row- Ubaid Ullah Ahmed (@ubeee) February 23, 2017
Some were very displeased indeed
Ew ew ew Instagram has implemented albums. You just missed your very essence @instagram- Ian (@audiophilian) February 23, 2017
Others went so far as to make threats
if u try & post albums on instagram ur getting unfollowed immediately- dara (@daraa_carr) February 23, 2017
More isn't always better
Don't like the Instagram update. One image is precious, capturing a moment.
Now we're making Facebook albums.
More isn't always better.- Justin Taylor (@TheSmarmyBum) February 23, 2017
No one needs albums, according to this
ok wtf @instagram no one needs albums- Leigh Ann (@leighannsays) February 22, 2017
At the time of writing this, however, a lot of people had accepted the reality of the situation and resigned themselves to the fact that Instagram albums are here to stay.
"This update is available as part of Instagram version 10.9 for iOS in the Apple App Store and for Android on Google Play," said Instagram.
What do you think of this new feature? Let us know in the comments section below.