Indian Railways Delivers Milk For 5-Month-Old After SOS Tweet By Passenger

This is the Twitter exchange between the passenger and Konkan Railways
This baby needs milk, baby traveling with her parents in @KonkanRailway ,'s Happa express , please contact Sneha Bapat traveling with them pic.twitter.com/ktkJq3VwFB— Anagha Nikam- Magdum (@meanagha) March 12, 2017
@KonkanRailway this is generally bogie ticket pic.twitter.com/D4zIhb9HSf— Anagha Nikam- Magdum (@meanagha) March 12, 2017
@KonkanRailway Thank you so much all of you people, baby got milk from your officer at kolad station. @sureshpprabhu sir ur team is superb— Anagha Nikam- Magdum (@meanagha) March 12, 2017
Hours later, the passenger tweeted a photo of the infant and expressed her gratitude to Indian Railways and Union Minister Suresh Prabhu.
Kartiki is so lucky, she got milk in running Happa express, Thank you @KonkanRailway@sureshpprabhupic.twitter.com/YC1x1BM77L— Anagha Nikam- Magdum (@meanagha) March 12, 2017
This is not the first time Indian Railways pro-actively came forward for a passenger in need. In April 2016, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu came to a couple's rescue when they were being harassed on the Ajmer Sharif-Sealdah Express. 20 youths were harassing the couple and when complaints to officials didn't work, they tweeted to the minister. Five youths were detained when the train reached Dhanbad station.
Indian Railways to the rescue again!