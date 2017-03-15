Indian Railways Delivers Milk For 5-Month-Old After SOS Tweet By Passenger

Updated: March 15, 2017 21:00 IST
Konkan Railways is being praised after it delivered milk for a starving 5-month old baby on a train

New Delhi:  Indian Railways is winning hearts after it came to the rescue of a starving 5-month old girl on a train. On March 12, a passenger tweeted to Konkan Railways about an infant travelling on Hapa Express who needed milk. After getting all the information from the passenger, within 40 minutes they tweeted - the milk has been arranged. The milk was delivered to the baby at Kolad Station in Maharashtra and the passengers were all praise for their swift action and help.

This is the Twitter exchange between the passenger and Konkan Railways
 
Hours later, the passenger tweeted a photo of the infant and expressed her gratitude to Indian Railways and Union Minister Suresh Prabhu. 
 
This is not the first time Indian Railways pro-actively came forward for a passenger in need. In April 2016, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu came to a couple's rescue when they were being harassed on the Ajmer Sharif-Sealdah Express. 20 youths were harassing the couple and when complaints to officials didn't work, they tweeted to the minister. Five youths were detained when the train reached Dhanbad station.

Indian Railways to the rescue again! 

