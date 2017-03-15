Indian Railways Delivers Milk For 5-Month-Old After SOS Tweet By Passenger

This baby needs milk, baby traveling with her parents in @KonkanRailway ,'s Happa express , please contact Sneha Bapat traveling with them pic.twitter.com/ktkJq3VwFB — Anagha Nikam- Magdum (@meanagha) March 12, 2017

@KonkanRailway Thank you so much all of you people, baby got milk from your officer at kolad station. @sureshpprabhu sir ur team is superb — Anagha Nikam- Magdum (@meanagha) March 12, 2017

Kartiki is so lucky, she got milk in running Happa express, Thank you @KonkanRailway@sureshpprabhupic.twitter.com/YC1x1BM77L — Anagha Nikam- Magdum (@meanagha) March 12, 2017

Indian Railways is winning hearts after it came to the rescue of a starving 5-month old girl on a train. On March 12, a passenger tweeted to Konkan Railways about an infant travelling on Hapa Express who needed milk. After getting all the information from the passenger, within 40 minutes they tweeted - the milk has been arranged. The milk was delivered to the baby at Kolad Station in Maharashtra and the passengers were all praise for their swift action and help.Hours later, the passenger tweeted a photo of the infant and expressed her gratitude to Indian Railways and Union Minister Suresh Prabhu.This is not the first time Indian Railways pro-actively came forward for a passenger in need. In April 2016, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu came to a couple's rescue when they were being harassed on the Ajmer Sharif-Sealdah Express. 20 youths were harassing the couple and when complaints to officials didn't work, they tweeted to the minister. Five youths were detained when the train reached Dhanbad station.Indian Railways to the rescue again!