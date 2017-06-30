Indian Classical Version Of Summer Hit 'Despacito' Is Viral. Heard It Yet?

The video features Mahesh Raghvan on the iPad App GeoShred, Praveen Prathapan, or The Flute Guy, on - you guessed it - flute and Janan Sathiendran on tabla.
Posted to Facebook on Monday, the video has been shared over 23,000 times and collected over 38,000 reactions.
"Awesome work guys," writes one person on Facebook. "This song is not so easy to make an Indian classical fusion... but you guys pulled off very well."
"The flute and tabla combo gave me goosebumps," writes another.
And if you liked this video, you'll probably love Mr Raghvan's desi take on the F.R.I.E.N.D.S theme song.
