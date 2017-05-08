Indian Air Force Champions Gender Equality In The Skies With New Video

New Delhi: It cannot be denied that gender norms dictate, even in this day and age, what careers women can or cannot pursue. In fact, it was only last year in 2016 that the first batch of women fighter pilots was inducted in the Indian Air Force. Now, in a bid to increase the number of women in the Indian Air Force and champion for equality in the skies, the IAF has released a lovely video.
The video, in just a little over one minute, challenges viewers to rethink the traditional role of a woman. "Vo ladki jo ghar banati hai, ab ghar bachayegi," (A girl who's only supposed to be a homemaker is the girl who will now defend our homes), says the narrator, summing up the message of the video.
On YouTube, this video has already been viewed over 23,000 times in 11 days. Another version of the same video, posted by a different channel, has collected over 27,000 views. "Wonderful," writes one commenter, while another says, "We are proud of you. Keep it up."
