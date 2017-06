India vs Pakistan: Rain Briefly Stops Play, Sends Twitter Into Overdrive

#INDvPAK

Feeling a bit worried that "Birmingham" is an anagram of "Hmm! Big rain." — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) June 4, 2017

One minute silence for all sponsors right now — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) June 4, 2017

Rain Rain go away

Come again another day

Do not interrupt when legends play#INDvPAK — Shruti Sadbhav (@SadbhavSays) June 4, 2017

Rain rain go away, let India win today. #INDvPAK — Bleed Blue (@cute__aditi) June 4, 2017

Need something like this for rains to go away !!#INDvPAKpic.twitter.com/fa6EKx118n — Boring... (@graphicalcomic) June 4, 2017

Must invite Dhinchak pooja to sing Raag Malhari so that the rain stops and runs away #INDvPAK#CT17 — Amit A (@Amit_smiling) June 4, 2017

Rain stopped play, only Priyanka Chopra can save this match. #INDvPAKpic.twitter.com/skzVUOJIHg — Amit Vikram Pandey (@amythvp) June 4, 2017

People are asking to Rain to 'go away' on Twitter as if rain will read their tweets and stop raining. Wah re Twitterwalo #INDvPAK — Prayag Sonar (@prayag_sonar) June 4, 2017

Unless you're living under a rock, you know that defending champions India are currently taking on arch-rivals Pakistan in their ICC Champions Trophy 2017 opener at Edgbaston in Birmingham today. But, rain briefly stopped play earlier this evening. The match started under sunny blue skies which soon gave way to grey clouds. After some steady drizzle, the umpires decided to halt play for about 20 minutes. Those 20 minutes were enough to send Twitter into a tizzy, with many tweeple dealing with the inclement weather with the best way possible: hilarious memes.Take a look at some of the funniest tweets during the India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2017 match:People turned weather forecasters:An unfortunate coincidence?This is hilarious:'Rain, rain go away'The power of prayers:Are you listening?This guy thinks he has a solution:Priyanka Chopra's meme-worthy Met Gala gown makes multiple appearances:Err...but this person has a point:Luckily, since then, play has resumed with no overs lost. Whew!Click for more trending news