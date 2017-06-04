India vs Pakistan: Rain Briefly Stops Play, Sends Twitter Into Overdrive

News Flash
Unless you're living under a rock, you know that defending champions India are currently taking on arch-rivals Pakistan in their ICC Champions Trophy 2017 opener at Edgbaston in Birmingham today. But, rain briefly stopped play earlier this evening. The match started under sunny blue skies which soon gave way to grey clouds. After some steady drizzle, the umpires decided to halt play for about 20 minutes. Those 20 minutes were enough to send Twitter into a tizzy, with many tweeple dealing with the inclement weather with the best way possible: hilarious memes.

Take a look at some of the funniest tweets during the India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2017 match:

People turned weather forecasters:
 

An unfortunate coincidence?
 

This is hilarious:
 

'Rain, rain go away'
  

The power of prayers:
 

Are you listening?
 

This guy thinks he has a solution:
 

Priyanka Chopra's meme-worthy Met Gala gown makes multiple appearances:
  

Err...but this person has a point:
 

Luckily, since then, play has resumed with no overs lost. Whew!

