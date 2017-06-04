India vs Pakistan: Rain Briefly Stops Play, Sends Twitter Into Overdrive

Take a look at some of the funniest tweets during the India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2017 match:
People turned weather forecasters:
Current status of game. #IndvPakpic.twitter.com/mBWTIGgbyP— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) June 4, 2017
An unfortunate coincidence?
#INDvPAK— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) June 4, 2017
Feeling a bit worried that "Birmingham" is an anagram of "Hmm! Big rain."
This is hilarious:
One minute silence for all sponsors right now— Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) June 4, 2017
'Rain, rain go away'
Rain Rain go away— Shruti Sadbhav (@SadbhavSays) June 4, 2017
Come again another day
Do not interrupt when legends play#INDvPAK
Rain rain go away, let India win today. #INDvPAK— Bleed Blue (@cute__aditi) June 4, 2017
The power of prayers:
Need something like this for rains to go away !!#INDvPAKpic.twitter.com/fa6EKx118n— Boring... (@graphicalcomic) June 4, 2017
Are you listening?
Indradev, please. #INDvPAK— Ankur Magdum (@magdumeister) June 4, 2017
This guy thinks he has a solution:
Must invite Dhinchak pooja to sing Raag Malhari so that the rain stops and runs away #INDvPAK#CT17— Amit A (@Amit_smiling) June 4, 2017
Priyanka Chopra's meme-worthy Met Gala gown makes multiple appearances:
Rain stopped play, only Priyanka Chopra can save this match. #INDvPAKpic.twitter.com/skzVUOJIHg— Amit Vikram Pandey (@amythvp) June 4, 2017
we need more priyanka chopras #INDvPAKpic.twitter.com/CRlmXJEreL— Ashish (@iAshishPunjabi) June 4, 2017
Err...but this person has a point:
People are asking to Rain to 'go away' on Twitter as if rain will read their tweets and stop raining. Wah re Twitterwalo #INDvPAK— Prayag Sonar (@prayag_sonar) June 4, 2017
Luckily, since then, play has resumed with no overs lost. Whew!
