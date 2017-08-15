Independence Day 2017: US Envoy Asked Twitter To Help With #SareeSearch. See The Winning Saree

Independence Day: MaryKay Carlson asked Twitter to help her decide which saree to wear on August 15

You Look Beautiful in Kanjeevaram Saree .. Happy Independence Day — Kapil Naren (@kapilnaren) August 15, 2017

Thank You Ma'am for the kind gesture! !! you look beautiful in this attire. — Darshan (@ddpandya) August 15, 2017

Ma'am !! Looking Gorgeous !!!

Sincere gratitude for embracing our culture on this auspicious day #IndependenceDayIndia#WeWearCulture — NEW HORIZON (@JerryByomkesh) August 15, 2017

Very elegant. — Skipper (@SeaSkipper) August 15, 2017

My #SareeSearch continues. Help me pick one to wear for #IndependenceDay by voting for your favorite. #WeWearCulturepic.twitter.com/sL9zhdrC3C — MaryKay Loss Carlson (@USAmbIndia) August 4, 2017

I opine the Kanjeevaram saree shows off the colors of the US and India the best. Though please avoid a black blouse. — Bangalore Aviation (@BLRAviation) August 4, 2017

Definitely NO black blouse, I agree! That was just for the pictures. — MaryKay Loss Carlson (@USAmbIndia) August 4, 2017

Now that my #SareeSearch is over, I'm working on the blouse-what amazing options! Thanks for the helpful ideas &suggestions! #WeWearCulturepic.twitter.com/aBpsHdAm4j — MaryKay Loss Carlson (@USAmbIndia) August 12, 2017

the Kanjeevaram. We appreciate your efforts! — Nayanika (@nayanikaaa) August 4, 2017

Kanjeevaram has a tinge of Saffron & Green. Go for it. — Shivesh Kaul (@ShKa89) August 4, 2017

Buy all. Wear Kanjivaram on Independence day. — Saahil Roomani (@SaahilRoomani) August 6, 2017