Independence Day 2017: US Envoy Asked Twitter To Help With #SareeSearch. See The Winning Saree

Over the past month, using the hashtag #SareeSearch, Ms Carlson tweeted a series of photos and videos while out hunting for the perfect saree. When she finally narrowed down her selection to four sarees, she created a Twitter poll. Nearly 2,000 Twitter users voted to help her decide between Jamdani, Dupion, Kanjeevaram and Tussar. It's only fitting then that Ms Carlson wrapped up her #SareeSearch by tweeting a picture of herself wearing the winning saree this morning.
"#SareeSearch success! Excited to attend #IndependenceDayIndia celebration wearing the voters' choice - Kanjeevaram. #WeWearCulture," tweeted Ms Carlson along with a picture of herself in a stunning red and green Kanjeevaram saree.
#SareeSearch success! Excited to attend #IndependenceDayIndia celebration wearing the voters' choice - Kanjeevaram. #WeWearCulturepic.twitter.com/l7pIXm4UmT— MaryKay Loss Carlson (@USAmbIndia) August 15, 2017
Posted less than an hour ago, Ms Carlson's picture has been retweeted over 150 times already. And people are thrilled with the final choice.
Ms Carlson's poll, tweeted on August 4, received a flood of responses, with many thanking the senior US diplomat for her gesture.
My #SareeSearch continues. Help me pick one to wear for #IndependenceDay by voting for your favorite. #WeWearCulturepic.twitter.com/sL9zhdrC3C— MaryKay Loss Carlson (@USAmbIndia) August 4, 2017
Now that my #SareeSearch is over, I'm working on the blouse-what amazing options! Thanks for the helpful ideas &suggestions! #WeWearCulturepic.twitter.com/aBpsHdAm4j— MaryKay Loss Carlson (@USAmbIndia) August 12, 2017
