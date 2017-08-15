Independence Day 2017: US Envoy Asked Twitter To Help With #SareeSearch. See The Winning Saree

MaryKay Carlson created a Twitter poll to help decide which saree she should wear on Independence Day. This morning, she took to Twitter to show off the winning saree.

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: August 15, 2017 08:34 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Independence Day 2017: US Envoy Asked Twitter To Help With #SareeSearch. See The Winning Saree

Independence Day: MaryKay Carlson asked Twitter to help her decide which saree to wear on August 15

New Delhi:  The Charge d'Affaires at the US Embassy in New Delhi, MaryKay Carlson, wanted to celebrate India's 70th Independence Day by wearing a gorgeous saree. So, she took to Twitter to ask for help deciding which saree to wear. Today, on August 15, the US envoy to India wore "the voters' choice" of saree while attending Independence Day celebrations in the capital and tweeted a picture of herself in the winning saree, much to the delight of her followers.

Over the past month, using the hashtag #SareeSearch, Ms Carlson tweeted a series of photos and videos while out hunting for the perfect saree. When she finally narrowed down her selection to four sarees, she created a Twitter poll. Nearly 2,000 Twitter users voted to help her decide between Jamdani, Dupion, Kanjeevaram and Tussar. It's only fitting then that Ms Carlson wrapped up her #SareeSearch by tweeting a picture of herself wearing the winning saree this morning.

"#SareeSearch success! Excited to attend #IndependenceDayIndia celebration wearing the voters' choice - Kanjeevaram. #WeWearCulture," tweeted Ms Carlson along with a picture of herself in a stunning red and green Kanjeevaram saree. 
 
Posted less than an hour ago, Ms Carlson's picture has been retweeted over 150 times already. And people are thrilled with the final choice. 
    
Ms Carlson's poll, tweeted on August 4, received a flood of responses, with many thanking the senior US diplomat for her gesture.
       

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READAs Film After Film Tanks, Bollywood's Big Party Seems To Be Over
MaryKay CarlsonMary Kay CarlsonSaree SearchSari SearchSarisareeUS EnvoyUS DiplomatNew DelhiUS EmbassyTwitterTwitter PollIndia Independence Day

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJab Harry Met SejalToilet Ek Prem KathaNokia 8Jio Phone Booking

................................ Advertisement ................................